Signing off: Viral security cat officer of Mandaluyong building dies

“Run free, Mingming.”

This was what cat lovers and fans of Mingming (or Ming Ming), a cat who became viral for being a mall security cat officer, said following reports that the feline had passed away.

Facebook page “Ming Ming wcc” (username @mingmingwcc) on Tuesday, May 30, informed its followers that the orange-and-white cat had crossed the rainbow bridge after fighting gingivitis, an oral disease involving the swelling of the gums.

The page said that Mingming could not be operated on because she had a very low platelet count.

“Pinapataas sana [kaya] may gamot [siya], ayaw [na] po [niya] lumaban,” the page said in the comments.

“Hindi na po [niya] kinaya, ayaw [na mag-respond] ng katawan [niya] sa gamot, [‘yung] gingivitis po [niya] lumala na [nang] husto, kalat [na ‘yung] bacteria,” it added.

“[Ayaw na] po [niya] lumaban, may edad na din po [kasi siya], salamat po sa lahat ng kumilala [kay] SG Mingming,” the page further said.

“SG” stands for “security guard.”

The page also shared a video as a tribute to the feline.

“The Best Security Cat officer [has] crossed over the rainbow bridge,” it said.

“Your favorite bed and table are empty now, where you would lie and sleep. [Your] memories will remain in our hearts, thanks to those we shared. We will miss you so much, [SG] Mingming,” the page added.

“Run free [SG] Mingming, no more pain now, till we meet again. We love you. Goodbye [SG] Mingming,” it continued.

The page also included the following hashtags: “#sgmingmingviralcat,” “#signoff,” “#secutecat” and #originalsecuritycat”.

Mingming’s caretakers also shared videos of the spot of her resting place.

“Fly high and play to all [the] fur and angels in heaven, SG Mingming. No more pain now, thank you for all the memories and moment[s] that you shared with us, you’re always in our hearts. Your memory will live on forever, we will miss you so much. Thank you and goodbye, SG Mingming,” the page said.

Mingming’s death was mourned by her followers and other cat lovers and enthusiasts following the announcement.

“The memories and paw print of a beloved cat remains in our heart[s] and soul[s] forever. Run free, our hardworking Security Cat of WCC, MingMing,” photographer Mark Kelvin said in a Facebook post.

He was among those who helped make Mingming viral before by sharing a video of his encounter with her on the social networking platform.

“Best Security Officer goes to… The Security Cat on duty, Mingming!” he wrote last January.

“Oh no, Ming-ming. ‘Pag nakikita ko [‘to] dati, lagi naming inaabutan ng [foods ‘to] nung nag-wo-work pa ako sa CNN,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Saddest story we got today, run free #mingmingwcc @mingmingwcc,” charity organization SPAR Strategic Power for Animal Respondents – Philippines said in a post.

Mingming was a cat adopted in 2021 by the administration of the Worldwide Corporate Center, a building in Mandaluyong City.

According to utility worker Nhe Omanga, the feline used to roam around the establishment’s parking lot at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dati pong stray cat ‘yan. Mailap [siya] at sa may parking lang ng motor [siya nagi-stay]. Payat pa ‘yan [noon], tapos takot sa tao,” she said to Inquirer.net’s citizen journalism community before.

Omanga said that they got accustomed to feeding the cat since the food court is near the parking lot’s exit door. This made the feline stay in the area frequently, prompting the administration to adopt her eventually.

“Kami [ang] nag-aalaga sa kanya at [‘yung] mga guard… Adopted na rin po ng mga admin ng building ‘yan at kilala po siya ng mga call center agent [na nagtatrabaho roon],” Omanga said before.

Jerome Arranchado, a security guard in the establishment, said that Mingming would climb their inspection table on her own back then.

“Kusa na lang siya umaakyat sa aming lamesa. Tapos parang gusto niya rin mag-inspeksyon ng mga pumapasok na employee. Mabait po si Mingming sa mga customer at employee,” he was quoted as saying on GMA’s “Balitambayan.”

“Si Mingming po kapag nasa tabi po namin, nawawala po ‘yung pagod namin, parang hindi po kami nahihirapan. Ginaganahan po kami magtrabaho. Parang kapatid na rin namin po, pamilya na rin po,” Arranchado added.

