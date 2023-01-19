Spotted: Viral security cat officer Mingming in formation with other guards

Mingming in formation.

Pictures of the cat “security guard” in formation with an establishment’s team of security guards gained traction on social media.

Utility worker Nhe Omanga on Wednesday shared snaps of Mingming, the feline who went viral for being “on duty” with a security guard at an entrance door of a business center in Mandaluyong.

“SG [Security Guard] Mingming @ WCC [Worldwide Corporate Center] w/ SG team @ formation, level up, cuteness overload, good vibes,” she said on the Facebook group “CAT LOVERS PHILIPPINES.”

Omanga also included emojis of a heart-eyed face, a kissing face and a cat in her post.

She is Mingming’s furmom.

The pictures showed her cat being with the guards in formation for a briefing by their head.

Omanga’s post has earned 3,200 likes and reactions and over 600 shares on Facebook so far. It has also earned 230 comments from fellow feline lovers and other Facebook users.

“Napakasipag mo [naman] Mingming. Sana makita kita soon…” a Pinoy commented with a heart-eyed cat emoji.

“Nakakagigil ka-cute-an niyaaaa, para talagang guard huhuhu laging naupo,” another Facebook user wrote.

“OIC nila ‘yan. Officer in Cat,” a different Filipino joked.

Earlier this month, Omanga shared pictures of Mingming beside a security guard on duty at the entrance of the Worldwide Corporate Center.

“On duty SG Mingming @ WCC,” she wrote on the same Facebook group.

That post has earned a whopping 11,000 likes and reactions and 1,400 shares on the social networking platform.

Photographer Mark Kelvin also shared a video of his encounter with Mingming on his Facebook page.

“Best Security Officer goes to… The Security Cat on duty, Mingming!” he wrote.

His video has earned 3.3 million views and 249,000 likes and “love” reactions so far.

According to Omanga, Mingming used to roam around the establishment’s parking lot at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dati pong stray cat ‘yan. Mailap [siya] at sa may parking lang ng motor [siya nagi-stay]. Payat pa ‘yan [noon], tapos takot sa tao,” she said to Inquirer.net’s citizen journalism community before.

Omanga said that since the food court is near the parking lot’s exit door, they got accustomed to feeding the cat. This made the feline stay in the area frequently.

She added that the establishment’s administration eventually decided to adopt the cat.

“Kami [ang] nag-aalaga sa kanya at ung mga guard… Adopted na rin po ng mga admin ng building ‘yan at kilala po siya ng mga call center agent [na nagtatrabaho roon],” Omanga said.

She said that Mingming’s bed, dress and nametag were gifts from the admin and some call center agents working in the building.