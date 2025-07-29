‘Wag ka po dito’: SUV called out for taking slot meant for clients, delivery truck

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) drew criticism for improper parking at a convenience store located in a gasoline station in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The Facebook page “Parkeserye,” known for sharing reader-submitted photos of improper parking habits, posted an image of a Montero with signs taped to its windshield, and front and rear windows.

The sign reads as:

“Kung lagpas 30 minutes ka magpa-park, ‘wag ka po dito. Exclusives po ito para sa mga customers and delivery trucker ng store. Hanap ka sarili mong parkingan!”

The page also quoted the individual who submitted the photo.

“Hahaha! Mabait pa ‘yan, Boss! Sa iba ‘yan, wala [nang] dikit dikit ng notice,” the individual said.

The post tagged the location as a parking space at a 7-Eleven branch in the Caltex Gas Station, Barangay Sauyo, Novaliches.

The post has earned 3,300 likes and reactions and over 400 comments, with some Filipinos agreeing with the concept.

“Very good! Dapat [ganyan] lahat ng bintana, lagyan, para [mag-sink- in sa kokote ng kamote na ‘yan,” a Facebook user said.

“Tama nga naman. Nag-allot ng parking sa [negosyo] nila, hindi para may paradahan ka, hehehe,” another wrote.

“Sakitan ng damdamin,” another commentesd with a grinning emojis.

It is generally understood that parking slots in front of or around businesses are intended for the use of their customers or clients.

Businesses have the right to reserve parking spaces for their patrons.

Commercial buildings are also typically required to provide parking spaces for their customers and employees to help ensure a smooth traffic flow and avoid congestion on public roads.

