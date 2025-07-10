Woman confronted for parking at ‘Angono’ business she didn’t visit

A video showing a woman arguing with a man over a parking slot she used—despite not visiting the establishment it belonged to—has sparked online criticism.

The video, which circulated on Reddit, shows a female driver being confronted by a man who appears to be a security guard.

He questioned why she parked in a designated slot in front of one establishment but was heading to another.

“Dito kayo nagpa-park, ma’am, tapos doon kayo pupunta, ma’am,” the male individual said.

He also pointed out that the woman’s vehicle was improperly parked, with the car positioned diagonally rather than aligned with the parking lines.

Driver lashes out

Instead of addressing the concerns, the driver grew irritated—reportedly because she had been called “loko-loko” or “crazy/foolish.”

“Dito kayo nagpa-park, saan po kayo pupunta, ma’am? Tama po ba ‘yung ginawa niyo, ma’am?” the male individual said.

Towards the end of the video, the driver could be seen crossing the road to the other side.

The clip was posted in the “r/Philippines” and “r/GigilAko” communities, with the post earning 1,600 upvotes in the latter subreddit.

Some users claimed that the incident appeared to have occurred in Angono, Rizal.

Others claimed to have identified the raging driver, who they alleged was a TikTok seller.

“She knows she’s in the wrong, so alam niya wala na din siya rebuttal sa case na ‘to. She can’t answer Kuya’s question, simpleng, ‘Dito kayo magpapa-park pero dun kayo pupunta?'” a Redditor said.

“Ano ba naman ‘yung makiusap ka na lang na, ‘Sandali lang kako, nagmamadali lang.’ Ikaw na nga ‘yung kapanget mag-park, tapos ‘di naman pala sa establishment nila pupunta. Ikaw pa ‘yung mas galit na nasabihang loko-loko. Buti nga, ‘yan lang nasabi sa’yo, hahahaha,” another user wrote.

Rules on private parking

It is generally understood that parking slots in front of businesses are intended for the use of customers or clients of that specific establishment.

Businesses have the right to reserve parking spaces for their patrons.

Commercial buildings are also typically required to provide parking spaces for their customers and employees to help ensure a smooth traffic flow and avoid congestion on public roads.