‘Pinoy version of Mt. Fuji and Lawson’: 7-Eleven photo spot in Albay makes waves online

Filipinos on social media have drawn comparisons between a photo of a local convenience store set against the stunning backdrop of Mt. Mayon and the iconic image of Japan’s Lawson store with Mt. Fuji in the background—calling it the “Philippine version of Lawson and Mt. Fuji.”

Photos of a newly opened 7-Eleven branch with the majestic Mt. Mayon in the background have been going viral on Facebook, as Filipinos gush over its breathtaking view.

Photographer Paul Sugano shared an image he took of the convenience store on Saturday, April 19, with the iconic symmetrical cone of the stratovolcano looming in the background.

“New photo spot found in Albay,” he wrote on Facebook.

His post has so far amassed 20,000 likes and reactions, 8,700 shares, and over 760 comments.

It was also shared by other Facebook accounts, further gaining viral status.

A travel and food blog likewise posted other angles of the trending 7-Eleven branch.

Reports said the 7-Eleven branch is located beside a Phoenix gas station in Salugan, Camalig, Albay. The store is accessible via the Camalig Bypass Road.

Sugano admitted that he only wanted to capture Mt. Mayon, but eventually saw the convenience store and thought it resembled Japan’s famous Lawson branch in Fujikawaguchiko town with Mt. Fuji as its backdrop.

Lawson is another convenience store chain, similar to 7-Eleven.

“Parang everything just fell into place — ang ganda ng framing, walang tao, tahimik, and the light was just right,” Sugano told Esquire Philippines.

“It reminded me of the Mount Fuji x Lawson photos sa Japan, but this felt more personal. Local. Parang ikaw lang ‘yung nakakita. Kairos moment talaga siya,” he added.

“‘Yung tipo ng timing na hindi mo pinaplano, pero alam mong once lang siya mangyayari. As a photographer, instinct mo na to frame it when it appears. Sayang kung palampasin,” Sugano continued.

Another photographer shared a video version of the trending 7-Eleven branch.

“Ma, punta lang akong 7-11… ‘yong 7-11,” Jayson Jacob wrote on a Facebook Reel with a grinning-squinting emoji.

The spot also made its way to Reddit, where an online user shared it in the “r/Philippines” community.

“Is this real? Ang ganda ng Mayon,” the Redditor wrote.

The post has so far garnered 3,400 upvotes and 211 comments on the subreddit.

“I initially thought this was photoshopped sa ganda ng anggulo ng shot. Pero apparently, this is real. New branch ng 7-11. Ang ganda ng view talaga! Sana makita ko ‘tong Mayon soon,” another Redditor wrote.

Mt. Mayon is a world-renowned volcano famous for being a picture spot because of its perfectly symmetrical conical shape.

UNESCO said that its “symmetrical morphometry” is “unrivaled anywhere in the world.”

It also said it “achieves an unparalleled level of aesthetic significance given its extremely close proximity to communities, giving birth to a multitude of artistic and literary representations that has helped solidify Mayon as an iconic volcano worldwide.”

Mt. Mayon is nominated to be part of UNESCO’s World Heritage Site List.

Lawson and Mt. Fuji

Meanwhile, the Lawson branch in Japan’s Fujikawaguchiko town has drawn international attention in the past because of the Mt. Fuji backdrop.

Mt. Fuji, also a stratovolcano, is Japan’s highest mountain and holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. Considered a sacred site, it has been revered and worshipped by the Japanese since ancient times.

Photos of Mt. Fuji behind a Lawson branch have also become iconic, turning the spot into a popular destination for tourists and photography enthusiasts alike.

RELATED: Swarmed with tourists, Japan town blocks off viral view of Mt. Fuji

Due to the large number of people flocking to the place for photography purposes, Japan blocked off the view last year, as the road “can be dangerous when people dash across without using a crosswalk,” according to a resident.

“When it comes to taking pictures from the Lawson, the road is a bit narrow,” Kikue Katsumata was previously quoted as saying.

A visitor from France also pointed out that “there could be problems with people crossing the road without watching for cars.”

— with reports from Reuters