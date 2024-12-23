‘Love the Flavors, Love the Philippines’ campaign launched to boost Filipino food tourism

The Department of Tourism teamed up with a fast food restaurant chain to promote Filipino flavors to residents and visitors of the country.

Mang Inasal and DOT’s collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement in a campaign called “Love the Flavors, Love the Philippines”. This campaign seeks to inspire locals and tourists to explore the country’s unique flavors.

“For more than 20 years, Mang Inasal has seen how our food creates lasting connections between tourists and their experiences in the Philippines,” Mang Inasal president Mike

Castro said.

“This partnership with DOT excites us because it allows us to turn every meal into a reason for tourists to keep coming back. We look forward to making their trips more fun, memorable, and flavorful through Mang Inasal,” he added.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the partnership with the homegrown grill expert is apt given their contribution to the countrymen throughout the years.

“As DOT elevates the global competitiveness of Philippine tourism, we have remained true to who we are,” Frasco said.

“And what better partner for the DOT to have than a homegrown brand that has brought much pride to our countrymen for all that the brand has managed to accomplish these many years, and for the many stomachs that have been satisfied, hearts that have been made happy, and families that have come together at the table, enjoying a meal of Mang Inasal,” she said.

The new campaign will include regional festivals that will showcase gastronomy tourism to both locals and tourists.

DOT and the grill expert will also announce more projects in 2025 on their official social media channels.

The partnership was officially launched at the DOT office in Makati City last December 17. Mang Inasal executives and key representatives from the DOT, led by Frasco, graced the launch.

— Rosette Adel