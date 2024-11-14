Paskong Pinoy: Bo’s, Pickup Coffee merge tradition, nostalgia in this year’s holiday treats

Customers with a sweet tooth can now enjoy the holiday season the Filipino way by getting a taste of homegrown café brand Bo’s Coffee’s Paskong Pinoy 2024 food and beverage selection.

The coffee brand’s decadent line-up of seasonal treats was launched on November 6 at Glorietta 5, Makati City, marking its second year of Paskong Pinoy offerings with a twist of new nostalgic flavors.

Bo’s Coffee senior vice president and chief operating officer Rachel Fallarme said that the menu aims to bring “comfort and happiness” to Filipinos who are very traditional during the holidays.

“[W]e want to celebrate not only the lights and sounds of Pasko, but also the culture and the tradition that goes with a Filipino Christmas,” she said.

According to Fallarme, one of the highlights of Paskong Pinoy 2024 is its innovative Choc Nut series, a “childhood favorite” candy among Filipinos of all ages.

New on the menu

Bo’s Coffee’s Choc Nut series is the perfect fusion of nostalgia and tradition due to its delectable beverages topped off with a subtle, nutty taste.

The series offers the following drinks:

Choc Nut Mocha Froccino

Iced Choc Nut Latte

Hot Choc Nut Latte

The coffee brand also did not forget its Choc Nut and Cream-O Craft Cookie that provides layers of texture and a warm mouthfeel.

The store’s fluffy desserts are also elevated through a creative rendition of Pinoy favorites, namely Puto Bumbong Cheesecake, Halo-halo Cake and Bibingka Cheesecake.

Customers can also have a bite of Bo’s Coffee’s non-holiday offerings, including the Matcha Coffee Cheesecake and Premium Carrot Cake.

Its selection also contains a fresh batch of savory goodies such as the Ham and Egg Waffle Sandwich, Spam Sriracha Wheat Bogel, Bolognese Pasta and Bacon Pesto Pasta.

Bo’s Coffee has expanded to over 150 branches worldwide, 136 of which are located in the Philippines and 20 in the Middle East. The coffee chain is set to open its first branch in Canada next year.

Christmas classics

Meanwhile, Pickup Coffee’s Christmas Classics beloved trio has returned to kick off the festive season on November 6.

The Filipino coffee shop’s seasonal menu features three holiday favorites: Toffee Nut Latte, Peppermint Dark Mocha, and Toasted Chocolate Marshmallow, available in both iced and hot options.

The Toffee Nut Latte is a rich, coffee-based drink with buttery toffee nuts paired with bold espresso and creamy milk for a sweet, indulgent treat.

The Peppermint Dark Mocha combines the perfect blend of peppermint, dark chocolate, and mocha, offering a festive balance of minty refreshment and rich cocoa flavor.

For non-coffee drinkers, the Toasted Chocolate Marshmallow is a go-to option, with toasted chocolate and vanilla, creamy milk, sea salt milk foam, and marshmallow toppings for a sweet finish.

Christmas classics start at P99.



Everyday planner

The coffee shop has partnered with artist Winnie Wong behind “Everyday Planner” to launch its 2025 planner.

The collaboration offers a minimalist undated planner that comes in two colors, Oat and Green, which can be claimed after earning 35 digital stamps on the Pickup Coffee App for every beverage purchase.

Wong said the undated planners were designed to help users stay organized and efficient, only focusing on what truly matters.

“We really focused on what you need to plan, and one of the things about planning is who wants to be pressured, right? I think we have particularly built the planner to be undated. So you work at your own time, at your own pace,” Wong said.

Inside, the planner includes pages for big and small goals with a unique section to break down plans they want to achieve this year. In the small goals section, they can split their plans into three phases from beginning to end.

It also features weekly and monthly undated to-do lists, a monthly budget tracker, and an expenses spread to help users manage their finances. For those who like to journal, dedicated pages offer space for reflection and creativity.

The planner comes with a set of cute stickers, with some themed around Pickup Coffee, to track your progress, months, and milestones.

Exclusive art pieces are spread throughout the planner from ten local artists, each sharing their feel-good pieces.

“We wanted to be accessible to everybody. While we also appreciate beautiful art in-between,” Wong added.

Art pieces include Wong’s “Bongo and the PICKUP,” “Barista BBG,” (WinnieYippie), “The Little Things” (Hey Mady!), “Every cup is a Journey” (Dondi Fernandez), “Morning Routine” (Jethro Olba), “Just Keep Moving Forward” (Jesse Camacho), “Caffeinated Love” (Raco Ruiz), “Grow with the Flow” (Risa Rodil), “Pickup Kong” (Sean Go), and “Still Blooming” (Soleil Ignacio).

The promo runs from November 2, 2024, to January 31, 2025. Redemption starts from December 1, 2024, to April 1, 2025.