New food alert! Bo’s Coffee introduces Davao tablea on its holiday menu

Davao tablea, a locally grown cacao bean, is the highlight of a homegrown coffee chain’s new holiday menu.

For an authentic Filipino experience, Bo’s Coffee is offering its patrons Davao tablea-flavored drinks and dessert as part of its limited-edition “Paskong Pinoy” menu.

The brand’s seasonal lineup comprises a variety of iced, blended and hot beverages. They are:

Davao Tableya Mocha Froccino

Davao Tableya Hot Mocha

Dark Mocha Macademia Froccino

Davao Tableya Iced Mocha

The Davao Tableya series is also promoted on Bo’s Coffee’s social media accounts. Customers can try them out in all branches nationwide.

Aside from drinks, Bo’s Coffee also offered unique cakes to pair with the drinks—the Tableya chocolate cake and the Bibingka Cheesecake.

Rachel Fallarme, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Bo’s Coffee, shared that the Davao Tableya series was crafted by local social entrepreneur Cacao Mistry for the café.

“We wanted to showcase Davao tablea because one is, the popularity of this variant. And at the same time, we have partnered with a social entrepreneur. Bo’s Coffee has always been a platform for social enterprises to bring the Philippine quality products to the global stage,” Fallarme said.

She also noted that while Bo’s Coffee is primarily a coffee shop, the company wanted to focus on local chocolate this holiday season.

“This year, we want to focus on the chocolate. Of course, usually, it’s about coffee and we have a full lineup of Philippine coffee origins. But for this year, we want to feature chocolate,” Fallarme said.

Cacaomistry is an enterprise founded by a chemist-mother, hence the coined name “cacao” and “chemistry.”

Fallarme also said that this year’s Christmas campaign aims to reminisce the local Christmas culture of childhood.

“Of course, every holidays, we want to always reminisce our childhood. So, I remember when I was growing up, mhy lola used to serve tablea, the chocolate batirol, and of course, it’s best paired with bibingka, putobumbong and puto,” she said.

“Since at Bo’s Coffee we are a [Filipino] coffee company, we want to always showcase the qualities and culture of Filipinos. That’s why we created food items and beverages that are reminiscent of our childhood,” the executive also said.

Aside from the chocolate drinks, Bo’s Coffee also offered bibingka varieties, pasta and other pastries for its seasonal menu.

Cacao Mistry joins other social entrepreneurs that Bo’s Coffee has partnered with for its products—Tsaa Laya for tea and Kalsada for its Philippine coffee beans.

Bo’s Coffee has over 130 branches across the country since it was founded in 1996.