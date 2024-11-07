Lea Salonga showcases timeless musical legacy in sold-out Manila concert

Multi-awarded Filipino Broadway icon Lea Salonga delighted fans of all tastes with a vast collection of musical classics—from theater to film—during the first night of her “Stage, Screen & Everything in Between” concert in the Philippines last November 4.

Lea, whose singing and acting career has spanned over 45 years, took a trip down memory lane with a sold-out crowd, showcasing her most iconic performances in “Miss Saigon,” “Les Misérables,” Disney’s “Aladdin” and “Mulan” and more at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City.

“Audiences here at home—I’m biased, of course—are like always the best, and you are all going to prove it tonight,” Lea said, noting that the last time she had performed in Manila was still during the pre-pandemic.

The Broadway singer lit up the venue in a dazzling suit and a glamorous smile, accompanied by an ensemble of renowned musicians, including acoustic pop singer-songwriter Nyoy Volante, Philharmonic Orchestra and musical director Gerard Salonga, also Lea’s younger brother.

Over 1,700 concertgoers clapped along to her rendition of “Stayin’ Alive.” She then wowed the crowd with a medley of classic movie soundtracks “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” “My Heart Will Go On” and “Don’t You (Forget About Me).”

Lea also performed “The Movie in My Mind,” which she had sung for her award-winning leading role as Kim in “Miss Saigon,” with guest singer Mikkie Volante.

“You never forget your first onstage kiss, your first time stepping out onto a Broadway stage and out the stage door, your first time at the Tony’s or at Laurence Olivier. All of these firsts and many more came courtesy of a tiny little show that changed my life—Miss Saigon, which coincidentally had a very successful run here at the Theatre at Solaire,” the singer said.

“It’s safe to say [if not] for Miss Saigon, we probably wouldn’t be here tonight in a beautiful theatre sharing this wonderful music together. So, to Miss Saigon, maraming salamat,” she added.

Lea also delivered a medley of crowd-favorite Disney soundtracks, namely “Part of Your World,” “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” “Colors of the Wind” and “Let it Go.” The 53-year-old singer playfully jumped in surprise and stopped belting midsong when a fan screamed in excitement during the performance.

“[I] wanna talk about the other Disney heroines we know and love. And let’s be honest, Disney characters are the perfect vehicle for stage, screen and everything in between… While Jasmine and Mulan certainly hold a very special place in my heart, those other ladies got to sing some pretty great songs too,” Lea said.

Launching the first-ever live stage performance of her latest holiday album titled “Sounding Joy,” Lea brought along American Idol superstar Clay Aiken to perform their duet cover of “Angels We Have Heard (Glory Be).”

“[T]he folks here, the people of the Philippines have been incredibly welcoming. It’s my first time in the Philippines ever. I’m thrilled to be able to be here with you and folks here have been incredibly nice,” Clay said.

Lea also performed the Disney hit “A Part of Your World” with Clay, drawing laughs from the crowd after asking him in jest if he wanted to be “the Aladdin to my Jasmine.”

Hours before the concert, Lea and Clay also made a surprise appearance at Solaire Resort Entertainment City to perform their holiday duet at the resort’s traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Lea capped off the concert by performing “Greatest Love of All,” which she revealed was one of her audition songs for Miss Saigon in 1988.

“We all know what happened after that,” the Broadway singer said.

The concert also featured a duet of “Solo Saxophone” and “All You Need is Love” by her and Nyoy.

Presented by Solaire Resort Entertainment City with the Union Bank of the Philippines, the three-night concert was held on November 4, 5 and 7. Tickets for the concert sold out a few hours after they went on sale in September.

Lea is also set to perform during the New Year’s Eve party at Solaire Resort with on-stage personality Martin Nievera and known “Philippine Diva” Bituin Escalante.

Lea rose to international recognition for her critically acclaimed theatrical performances, for which she received multiple accolades, including a Tony Award and a Laurence Olivier Award, in addition to nominations for two Grammy Awards.