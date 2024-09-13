Rundown: Travel deals to expect at Klook Travel Fest 2024

A two-day fair awaits travel enthusiasts.

Travel experience platform Klook has organized a travel fest that will be open to the public from Saturday, September 14 (11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) to Sunday, September 15 (10 a.m. to 7:30 pm) at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

Several discounts and prizes will be given during the two-day event.

Here are some of the deals and happenings awaiting visitors of the travel fest.

GCash Travel Card

Aside from Klook-exclusive savings, e-wallet platform Gcash would give attendees a 0% interest installment via its GGives on deals, including an exclusive Hong Kong Disneyland Buy 3 Get 1 free offer.

Exclusive Klook GCash Travel Card, which allows users to maximize savings with some of the lowest forex rates in the country, would also be given to attendees.

Hot hotel deals

Some hotels on the travel experience platform are offering 50% discount to their properties. These include Charlie’s El Nido and Hue Hotels & Resorts Palawan in Palawan, Hue Hotels & Resorts Boracay in Boracay, The Aurora Subic Hotel in Subic, Zambales, Hotel Casiana Tagaytay in Tagaytay, and El Jardin de Zaida in San Juan, Batangas.

Attendees will also have a chance to book hotels for free during the travel fest.

Attraction deals

The travel platform is also offering a Buy 1 Get 1 ticket deals for some attractions in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Among the participating destinations in Singapore are Resorts World Sentosa Singapore, Universal Studio Singapore, Adventure Cove Water Park, S.E.A. Aquarium Sentosa and Madame Tussauds Singapore.

For Hong Kong, these are the attractions with available ticket deals: Ocean Park Hong Kong, Victoria Peak Tram and Sky Terrace 428, Hong Kong Big Bus Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Sightseeing Tours, and Ngong Ping 360 Cable Car.

Lea Salonga’s wax figure

Multiple award-winning actress and singer, Lea Salonga, just unveiled her very own wax figure today, September 13. She is the fifth Filipino celebrity to have a wax figure.

The Broadway legen will also showcase her new Madame Tussauds Singapore wax figure on Saturday noon.

READ: ‘Long overdue’: Lea Salonga’s inclusion in Madame Tussauds wax museum delights Pinoys

Meet Klook Kreators

Content creator Jax Reyes, the Klook’s Kreator of the Year, is set to grace the first day of the travel fest 2024, sharing his best travel tipid tips with GCash and deals on the travel booking services platform.

Attendees can also get a chance to meet other Klook Kreators such as fashion vlogger Lissa Kahayon, mother-daughter duo Mommy Haidee and Hazel Quing, and former flight attendant, Jen Barangan, the winner of the Favorite Female Travel Kreator award in 2024 on the second day.

Klook Kreators are influencers or travel enthusiasts who earn money by documenting their travel experiences under Klook’s Kreator program.

Once-in-a-lifetime adventure deal

As part of Klook’s 10th anniversary, the platform would grant attendees an opportunity to travel in their chosen country by winning a one-off ‘Money Can’t Buy Experiences’ ticket raffle.

To register, they must choose one of the following activities and sign up for the raffle.

The registration for the raffle will be open until October 31, and winners will be announced in November.

How to join the travel fest

Those who wish to attend the travel fest can follow these steps:

Klook, founded in 2014, offers booking services, including tours, tickets and passes, and transportations, in more than 2,700 tourist attractions globally.