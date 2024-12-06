Christmas deals offered as Pinoys book local, overseas holiday getaways

Asia’s leading platform for experiences and travel services is offering Filipinos sweet deals for their upcoming holiday getaways.

Klook said users can enjoy up to 12% off on hotels locally or across Asia, Europe, and the United States if they book on the platform every Tuesday.

The discount translates up to P1,200 savings.

Users can also enjoy an extra five percent discount on activities and flights booked through the platform, letting them save up to P1,000.

Moreover, Metrobank credit card holders will receive a 20% discount upon checkout on hotels, activities, and flights booked on the platform until December 31, allowing them to save up to P4,000.

Klook also has other offerings to users who will avail of certain experiences in Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, and South Korea.

Japan

The platform said that availing a one-day studio pass for Universal Studios Japan, alongside the all-in-one Have Fun in Kansai Pass, will enable a user to enjoy a free e-SIM.

There is also a 30% discount for those who will book for the Hokkaido Winter Asahiyama Zoo and Forest Fairy Terrace and Shikisai Hill from December 2024 to March 2025.

Tickets to Ghibli Park, which showcases the whimsical world of Studio Ghibli, will also be exclusively available on Klook from Dec.10, 2024 onwards.

Hong Kong and Macau

Klook said Pinoys can enjoy the Hong Kong Tsim Sha Tsui Christmas Open Top Bus Night Tour which lets visitors marvel at awe-inspiring Christmas sights until December 8.

Meanwhile, those who want to see breathtaking views may book activities at the Macau Tower 360 Cafe until December 20.

South Korea

Those looking for K-drama-like snow experiences may book the Eobi Ice Valley and Nami and Morning Calm and Railbike and Petite France where they can meet friendly alpacas, see the winter ice wall at Eobi, and enjoy a mesmerizing light festival at the Garden of Morning Calm.

The 2025 New Year Countdown and Sunrise Adventure from Seoul/Busan also lets tourists enjoy stunning sights at the Yongdusan Park before journeying overnight to witness Korea’s first sunrise amidst the beach landscapes of Jeongdongjin.

Klook users can also look forward to the platform’s 88Kart flash drop of up to 88% on December 8 at midnight as a Christmas bonus deal.

Deals up to 50% off may also be availed on the platform on December 12 for the Christmas 12.12 sale.

Klook can be downloaded on the App Store and in Google Play.