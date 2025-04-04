Film ‘Coco 2’ in development at Disney and Pixar studios

— Animation studios Disney and Pixar are developing the film “Coco 2″, which is slated to release in 2029, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger announced during the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

The first “Coco” film won two Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song for “Remember Me.” It also won a Golden Globe for best animated motion picture and a BAFTA for best animated film.

The film told the story of Miguel, a 12-year-old with dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, who ventured to the vibrant Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family history.

“Coco 2” will include the same directors of the first “Coco” film, Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” Iger said about the animated sequel film. “And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

The film will be produced by Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen, who worked on “Toy Story 4” and “Inside Out.”

