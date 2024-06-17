Photo of cat neutered on Father’s Day draws laughs from Pinoys

A picture of a feline uploaded by a non-profit animal neutering organization on Father’s Day drew laughs from the online community.

The Philippine Pet Birth Control Center Foundation (PPBCC) on Sunday posted a close-up photo of a cat lying on its side with its tongue out and captioned it with the following:

“Ang huling [Father’s] Day!”

The photo has earned 6,900 love and laugh reactions, 2,100 shares and 170 comments so far, which include:

“Tanggal na ang balls forever ng ‘di magiging tatay,” a Facebook user commented with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“The end of [pototoy days],” another online user wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Babay, betlowg!” exclaimed another user.

“[Eto ‘yung] amang walang pang sustento eh (laughing emoji) at least daw naging ama [siya],” joked a different Pinoy.

“Happy final father’s day sa’yo, ming,” another user commented.

The PPBCC is a non-profit organization that works with different local government units, private animal organizations, rescue groups and individual advocates to conduct low-cost neutering and spaying activities to control the stray population.

The photo it posted featured a male cat who had undergone a neutering procedure to remove his reproductive organ to prevent him from impregnating female cats and potentially creating more strays.

Meanwhile, the country celebrated Father’s Day on June 16.

Father’s Day, which falls every third Sunday of June, honors the roles fathers play in families and societies, as well as celebrates father figures who enact such duties for their loved ones.