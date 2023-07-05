New eats: Latest deals, promos, fresh menu offerings for Pinoy foodies

Food is always considered a big part of Filipino culture.

Those who are looking for special deals, promos and other new gimmicks involving culinary delights and fare are in for a treat as these brands shared their latest offerings and campaigns to satisfy adventurous taste buds.

Jollibee

The country’s beloved homegrown fast food chain launched a menu offering for those craving a spicy chicken sandwich.

Called the Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme, this burger is the sriracha-hot variant of the highly-acclaimed Chicken Sandwich Supreme.

The new variant contains the original taste of the flavorful chicken sandwich with a dash of spiciness to satisfy zesty food lovers.

Patrons can expect a spicy double-breaded marinated juicy chicken fillet with a sriracha-hot dressing that delivers a kick without compromising flavor.

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich Supreme is available in select stores nationwide for P179 (ordered as solo) and P239 (ordered with fries and drink).

Popeyes

The world-famous American fried chicken chain is introducing Filipino food lovers to its latest sweet treat — the Cinnamon Apple Pie.

The dessert snack complements its popular menu items and serves as the ideal ending in every Popeyes visit.

The new treat from the United States teases patrons with a warm, crispy crust covered in cinnamon for a sweet and familiar taste.

It has an inviting and delectable aroma which offers a tantalizing prelude to the cinnamon apple goodness inside.

foodpanda

The on-demand food delivery service reintroduced its own Dine-in Service which gives customers up to 25% discount from their total bill when availed.

The Dine-in Service was launched by foodpanda in 2021 to cater to the growing demand for dine-in experiences.

The service features a wide array of dine-in restaurants to bring patrons an extensive selection of delectable cuisines.

They can enjoy up to 25% discount when they order from the following establishments which offer certain refreshments personally picked by foodpanda:

Cha Tuk Chak — Thai Milk Tea, Thai Pink Milk, and Signature Milk Tea with Black and Honey Pearls

— Thai Milk Tea, Thai Pink Milk, and Signature Milk Tea with Black and Honey Pearls Big Chill — Mango and Banana Smoothies and Ice Cream made of Coconut Milk

— Mango and Banana Smoothies and Ice Cream made of Coconut Milk YOGOST — Greek yogurt (classic yogurt flavor or avocado, melon, blueberry-pineapple flavors)

— Greek yogurt (classic yogurt flavor or avocado, melon, blueberry-pineapple flavors) Chachago — Classic Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea and Taro Milk Tea with various toppings like boba pearls, pudding, or grass jelly

— Classic Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea and Taro Milk Tea with various toppings like boba pearls, pudding, or grass jelly Hebrews Shebrews — Dark Chocolate Milk Tea, Wintermelon Milk Tea, Coffee Series, and Fruity Yakult Creations

— Dark Chocolate Milk Tea, Wintermelon Milk Tea, Coffee Series, and Fruity Yakult Creations Golden Sugar — Roasted Milk Tea, Crème Brûlée, and Matcha Milk Tea

— Roasted Milk Tea, Crème Brûlée, and Matcha Milk Tea Sulbing Dessert Café — Bingsu (Injeolmi, Patbingsu, Mango Cheese, and Oreo flavors)

foodpanda’s Dine-in Service is currently available in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro.

The promo can be availed by following these steps:

Click on the Dine-in tile in the foodpanda app.

Search for a restaurant deal that catches your interest.

Click on “Redeem & Pay” to initiate the discount process.

Input the original amount of your bill ( foodpanda will automatically show you the discounted amount).

will automatically show you the discounted amount). Confirm the details and click on “Redeem & Pay.”

Choose your preferred payment method.

Taco Bell

The Mexican-inspired fast-food restaurant chain declared Tuesdays as the ultimate day of the week with global basketball icon LeBron James.

Called “Taco Tuesday,” the campaign is offering taco enthusiasts its Crunchy Taco Supreme and a 12-ounce serving of soda for only P149 every Tuesday in July.

The Crunchy Taco Supreme holds seasoned beef, fresh lettuce, and shredded cheese in a crunchy corn tortilla shell.

Taco Bell chief global brand strategy officer Sean Tresvant said they are “thrilled” to introduce the cultural phenomenon of “Taco Tuesday” to the world.

According to him, it is an “opportunity to come together and celebrate the best day of the week in their own unique way.”

“LeBron James has been a passionate ‘Taco Tuesday’ fan, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have his support in rallying even more taco lovers around the globe,” Tresvant added.

The basketball star, meanwhile, calls it a “tradition” that “everyone should be able to celebrate.”

Mang Inasal

The country’s Grill Expert is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving its customers’ favorite offerings in its “Unli Sarap, Unli Saya Caravan” this July.

Patrons will get to enjoy Mang Inasal’s free Extra Creamy Halo-Halo and Crema de Leche Halo-Halo at the following areas:

Waltermart General Trias, Cavite — July 7

SM Lemery, Batangas — July 8

Metro Manila — July 14 and 15

Meanwhile, free Palabok will be given to Pinoys at Robinsons Malolos, Bulacan on July 7.

Succeeding schedules will be announced on Mang Inasal’s official social media channels.

The Filipino fast food restaurant chain is also giving away digital vouchers until the end of July through its “2-in-1 AnniverSAYA Deals.”