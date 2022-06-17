Rundown: Gift ideas for Father’s Day 2022

Do you have a gift for your dads this Father’s Day yet?

From gadgets to home furniture, here are gift ideas and deals from the following brands and stores to honor all dads on their special day on June 19.

Gadgets

Power Mac Center’s campaign called “Don’t Skip Dad’s Day” offers three gift ideas for different types of father figures in your life.

For “all-around” and “multi-faceted” dads, you can get him his first iPhone and AirPods with the following deals:

P12,000 off on iPhone 13

Up to P8,490 off on iPad Pro M1

Up to P3,000 off on AirPods Pro

Up to P1,500 discount on select Apple Watch series

These promos are available in all stores of the Power Mac Center and The Loop nationwide. You can also get them on their official stores via Lazada, Shopee, Web Store and Viber Store.

If an iPhone is too much, you can also gift him other tech accessories such as cases, charging cables, connectors, storage, audio, and car accessories.

Power Mac Center is giving customers up to 95% off of their Apple accessories.

Shipping is also free when you purchase a minimum P2,500 worth of these products.

The store also partnered with Saddle Row, a boutique fitness center, for an opportunity to get dads to work out.

If you make a minimum spend of P30,000 worth of items at Power Mac Center and The Loop stores, you can have a chance to win P10,000 worth of gift certificate from Saddle Row.

This promo runs until June 19 (Sunday).

Home products

Ikea, a popular Swedish furniture brand, slashed down its price tags for some of its home products for the rest of the month until June 30.

Check out these amazing deals you can purchase for your dad via the brand’s Ikea Family portal.

Food

If your dad prefers to stay at home to celebrate, you can just order food at Foodpanda.

The food app is offering 15% off for up to P888 of food ordered.