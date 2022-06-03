Bank offers various promos for dads of every personality this Father’s Day

With Father’s Day around the corner, a bank shared ways on how Filipinos can treat their dads based on their personalities.

EastWest shared that it has credit card promos exclusive for dads that can make their day extra special.

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Here are their deals:

The traveler

For dads who love to travel, they can receive a full tank of Unioil by presenting their EastWest credit card to the cashier which can get them up to four pesos (P4) off per liter.

It is valid for branches accepting the credit card and will run until Nov. 14, 2022.

They can also avail of Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar’s P5,000 net rate per night in Bataan or have a retreat in Baguio at the Le Monet Hotel with up to 25% off on its rooms.

To dads who love nature, they can drive to Timberland Highlands Resort in Rizal and enjoy as low as P4,999 net rate per night.

The foodie

To fathers who believe that “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” they can get up to 20% off on food and 15% off on drinks when they present their credit card to Raffles Makati’s Mireio, a French-Mediterranean restaurant.

They can also enjoy promos at Fairmont Makati’s Spectrum Restaurant which serves local and international cuisine.

The unwinder

To those who fancy staying in and enjoying spirits, fathers can avail of a P300 discount in ordering a bottle at Boozy.ph by using the promo code EWB300.

The shopper

Shopping is not just for the ladies. To stylish dads who always gets their outfit in check, they can head to Zalora and get up to P1,000 discount with no minimum spend, provided they are new users.

To those who have accounts, they can enjoy 18% off or a maximum discount of P1,000 with a minimum spend of P1,500.

They only need to input the promo code (EWB2022) upon checking out with their EastWest card to avail of the offers.

The busy bee

To fathers who love to work, they can keep their health in check by accessing Maria Health’s affordable health plans which can get them up to a 10% discount with the promo code EWPERKSxMH10.

To those who do not have an EastWest credit card, they can apply via the bank’s System Tech Assistant chatbot at www.ewlend.com/CreditCard or by heading to the bank’s nearest branch.