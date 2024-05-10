From deals to services: How businesses are celebrating Mother’s Day 2024

On Mother’s Day, different businesses and brands are offering deals, activities and products to honor the heart of every home — moms.

Mothers are among society’s most loving and hardworking figures, and as such, they deserve only the best when it comes to receiving love in return.

To help make her feel like a true queen on her day, some establishments have launched deals, activities and products for the “ilaw ng tahanan.”

EastWest

For credit card holders of EastWest, they can avail a 25% discount if they buy flowers through FlowerStore.ph through its app and apply the promo code EWMOM.

They can also take their mom to a Manila Bay sunset dinner by treating her to a buffet at the Admiral Club Manila Bay. For a minimum of two diners and a maximum of ten diners, they can enjoy up to 50% off their buffet.

Meanwhile, fans of authentic Thai or Japanese cuisine can enjoy up to 50% off their total bill when they dine in at Greyhound Cafe and Botejyu until the end of the month.

Credit card holders can also enjoy half of the price while feasting on California Pizza Kitchen‘s bestsellers like the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pesto Cream Penne, and BBQ Chicken Salad at its branches in Shangri-La Mall, Eastwood Mall, and Festival Mall.

For staycation treats, moms can be pampered at the posh Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery for the duration of this year at a discounted rate in its restaurants — 30% off at Admiral Club Manila Bay, 15% off at Ruby Wong’s Godown, and 15% off at Coconut Grove.

Moms are also entitled to a P600 off at selected edamama brands if they have a minimum spend of P4,000 through its app or website as new users.

Meanwhile, cardholders of EastWest Titanium, Gold, Privilege, and Practical can dine in or take out from any establishment or order through food delivery apps and enjoy a P1,000 dining rebate for a minimum cumulative spend of P10,000 throughout the weekends of May.

Cebu Pacific

The budget airline is holding a Special Mother’s Day Seat Sale until May 14 that allows mothers to enjoy a one-way base fare for as low as P1 (exclusive of fees and surcharge).

The tickets purchased can be used during the travel period July 1 to Nov. 30, 2024.

LAC

The leading health and wellness supplement retailer in the country is supporting moms in maintaining good health by doing activities that promote holistic wellness such as practicing yoga and going on nature walks.

High-quality supplements like LAC StemC® can also help her seek rejuvenation with its premium thoroughbred horse placenta and synergistic ingredients blended in Japan. It offers cellular regeneration and improves physiological health to support recovery from the demands of motherhood.

Supplements like LAC FullCal® can help mothers maintain strong bones and teeth as it has a calcium magnesium ratio of 2:1 for optimum absorption with co-nutrients such as Vitamin D3 and more. It helps ensure optimal nourishment, supports healthy muscle function, and aids in muscle contraction and relaxation.

LAC Joint Protec™ Glucosamine Chondroitin + Collagen, on the other hand, can provide daily relief with Glucosamine and Chondroitin, which are essential for managing the physical demands of daily motherhood activities and boosting mobility and flexibility.

Araneta City

The City of Firsts has lined up heartwarming activities designed to celebrate motherhood in all its beauty and complexity.

They can indulge in a weekend of furry fun at the Pet Mundo PH Bazaar at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2, where they can explore the bazaar for pet-friendly treasures.

They can also watch four-legged friends strut their stuff at the Pawsite Training Sessions on Saturday, while families can enjoy Pet Talk and Costume Contest which has prizes of up to P10,000 on Sunday.

The public can likewise head over to the Moms for Moms Bazaar in Gateway Mall 1 and Farmers Plaza, where they can enjoy a photo exhibit and bazaar filled with handmade crafts and delectable treats.

Artisinal products can also be found at the POP QC: Mother’s Day Market in Ali Mall Activity Area that are ideal for gifting. The initiative is in partnership with the Quezon City Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office.

For online-savvy moms, they can help inspire new mothers by joining the Moms Know Best, a heartwarming social media promo in which they can comment their tips on Araneta City’s social media pages until Sunday. The best nuggets of wisdom will receive gift certificates from Contis or Miniso.

Mang Inasal

The country’s Grill Expert is giving away free ice cream and Fiesta Treat through its “Treat kay Mommy” promo in all of its stores nationwide until May 12.

Customers can get a free extra ice cream scoop with every purchase of Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Regular Size. The promo is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Meanwhile, those who prefer to celebrate with big meals can enjoy the Mother’s Day Fiesta Treat, which can be enjoyed via takeout and delivery.

Families can enjoy the Family Fiesta bundle that comes with four Extra Creamy Halo-Halo 8oz.

Pizza Hut

The multinational pizza chain is offering sweets for the sweet — the Pizza Hut Sweet Melts which can be eaten as an indulgent dessert.

First is the new KitKat Melts, a cheesy and chocolatey treat that offers a flavorful experience for moms.

There is also the new Ube Cheese Melts for lovers of ube, while the new Apple Cinnamon Melts feature the classic combination of sweet apple and spicy cinnamon.

All of the Sweet Melts come with a velvety smooth milk dip.

Smart and mWell

For those seeking to give moms the gift of wellness, PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has teamed up with digital healthcare platform mWell to enable subscribers to redeem a Smart Health Pass, which can be used for essential health services.

Exclusively available to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, TNT, Smart Bro, and PLDT Home Wifi subscribers until May 16, the Smart Health Pass may be redeemed by users for only 199 GigaPoints on the Smart App.

Originally priced at P399, the health pass may be used to avail of a doctor e-consultation, lab request, free medical e-certificate, and free accident insurance worth P20,000 valid for one month.

They can redeem the Smart Health Pass on the Smart App at https://smrt.ph/GetSmartApp.