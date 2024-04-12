Summer deals: Cool brews, cold dessert you can get at discounted price

The warm and dry season calls for refreshing drinks and chillers and Filipinos have the opportunity to cool off as a restaurant celebrates the “National Halo-Halo Blowout” this Sunday.

Mang Inasal is treating customers with a P20 discount on their Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Small on April 14 through the event.

The promo will be available for dine-in and take-out transactions at branches nationwide.

The same discount is also available when customers buy the frozen treat through the its delivery app or through their website on April 21.

Apart from this, the restaurant chain’s endorsers and popular content creators will visit certain branches on April 14 to celebrate its “National Halo-Halo Blowout.”

Endorser Dimples Romana will visit its branch at the Ayala Malls Manila, while fellow endorser Jane de Leon will drop by the branch in Market! Market! in Taguig City.

Content creators Melai Cantiveros, Ciara Magallanes of Mommy Diaries PH and Bisaya Squad will also visit select branches of the Filipino restaurant during the event.

The festivities will continue with Mang Inasal’s nationwide “Level Up Sarap Halo-Halo Caravan” which will kick off on April 20 through an event to be attended by some of the country’s well-loved influencers like Cong TV.

In the caravan, customers can enjoy free entertainment, free games and free Extra Creamy Halo-Halo. It will run from April until June.

Mang Inasal president Mike Castro said that they are giving Filipinos a “level-up celebration this summer” which will begin with their “National Halo-Halo Blowout” on Sunday.

“We want all our customers to enjoy the promo together with their families and friends because halo-halo is truly a dessert that completes the Unli-Saya experience in our stores,” he said.

The Filipino restaurant, apart from its grilled chicken offerings, is also known for their tasteful halo-halo.

Mang Inasal’s version consists of a creamy shaved milk concoction with red sago, buko pandan jelly, langka, ube halaya, yellow beans, red mongo beans, leche flan, macapuno, banana and ube ice cream.

Halo-halo is an iconic Filipino cold dessert that is especially popular during summertime.

Meanwhile, American restaurant chain Popeyes is also offering refreshing Iced Coffees to its patrons in time for the warm season.

The cool brews are available in four options:

Classic Black at P55 (P75 for large)

Sweet and creamy Spanish Latte at P70 (P80 for large)

Sweet chocolatey Choco Malt at P70 (P80 for large)

Indulgent Coffee Float at P75

The drinks can be paired with Popeyes’ new scrumptious Snack Boxes ideal for beach getaways and road trips with its portable packaging.

Patrons can get their fix of the brand’s signature Cajun fries with a choice of burger or chicken in the combo through these four

variants:

2-piece Tenders Snack Box for P129

Chicken Burger Snack Box for P139

Fish Burger Snack Box for P189

Shrimp Burger Snack Box for P189

Popeyes’ Iced Coffees and Snack Boxes are available in all of its branches, as well as for delivery via GrabFood and through central.ph.