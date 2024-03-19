Mang Inasal treats Filipinos with extended free delivery this March

Staying home this coming Holy Week?

Those who do not plan to travel during next week’s holidays can still enjoy Filipino food in the comforts of their home by availing of a Pinoy restaurant’s promo this month.

Mang Inasal announced that it extended its free delivery treat until the end of March for orders placed through its Mang Inasal Delivery App or through its website.

The exclusive promo began last January, allowing diners to enjoy its famed grilled meals wherever they are.

Customers nationwide can enjoy free delivery for a minimum purchase of P600.

The “Grill Expert” is also giving away gift certificates through its special “Ihaw Everywhere Challenge” running on Facebook and TikTok until March 31.

Filipinos can also enjoy a meatless Holy Week as the fast food restaurant chain recently launched its new Lumpiang Toge in its Luzon stores.

Mang Inasal President Mike Castro said this dish was introduced in response to customers “who have been requesting for the return of their favorite snack” at the Filipino restaurant.

“Now, they can enjoy our crispy, crunchy, and delicious Lumpiang Togue anytime they want. It’s a perfect add-on to our Ihaw-Sarap rice meals and even as an individual snack!” he exclaimed.

The Lumpiang Toge can be enjoyed at dine-in, takeout and delivery in Luzon stores.

It is a spring roll with mung bean sprouts (also known as togue or toge) as the main ingredient instead of meat.