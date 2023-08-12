New eats: Latest food gimmicks, offerings, campaigns for Pinoy foodies

New month, new food!

Food has always been the ice-breaker in almost every Filipino social event — be it meetings, reunions, and other gatherings and celebrations.

Some of these brands’ new food gimmicks and other fresh deals prove that food is the best way to a Pinoy’s heart.

Here are some of the latest deals, offerings and other new campaigns that bring gastronomic delight:

Popeyes

The world-famous American fried chicken chain just marked another milestone by opening a new branch in the country, which is also its biggest — a two-floor establishment at Quezon Avenue corner Timog Avenue in Quezon City.

The branch has eye-catching interiors and a drive-thru feature for those who want to have their US-flavored chicken on the go.

It is serving its most flavorful meals like the Louisiana Popeyes Fried Chicken, Chicken Tenders, Cajun Fries, Chicken French Quarter, U.S. Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and their signature tasty Biscuits.

If one wishes to relish the Louisiana-style menu and Filipino warmth, they can go to Popeyes’ latest branch.

Taco Bell

The Mexican-inspired fast-food restaurant chain has created a new dish for those who are fans of hearty rice bowl meals.

The Taco Rice Bowl lets patrons experience the Tex-Mex flavors they know and love in a new way in two irresistible options — the Taco Beef Rice Bowl and the Taco BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl.

The Taco Beef Rice Bowl is made with Mexican rice that is topped with several dollops of equally flavorful ground beef and garnished with shredded fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes and a special sauce in a bowl-shaped taco wrap.

Meanwhile, the Taco BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl is made of seasoned Mexican rice with a generous fixing of chicken chunks and is garnished with shredded fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes. It is finished with a drizzle of barbeque sauce in an edible taco wrap bowl.

Mang Inasal

The country’s Grill Expert is delighting Filipinos with its “Unli-Sarap, Unli-Saya Caravan” which is a full-year celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The Filipino fast food chain is touring the country until November this year to treat customers with free palabok and free creamy halo-halo in various locations in Metro Manila, Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Mang Inasal president Mike Castro said it is their way of giving thanks to the “Mang Inasal Nation” which has shown them its “strong love and support for the past 20 years.”

Those who want to be part of the resto chain’s big celebration may follow its social media platform for details of the upcoming events and other generous deals.

Pizza Hut

The American pizza restaurant chain is offering its latest creation to solo diners — the Pizza Hut Melts.

It has a perfectly thin and crispy outer crust filled to the brim with cheese and other toppings and served with marinara dip to amplify the flavor.

The Pizza Hut Melts is available in four variants — the protein-packed Meat Lovers, all-time classic Hawaiian Supreme, the Double Bacon, and the meat-free Four Cheese and Mushroom.

It can also be ordered with a refreshing glass of ice-cold fizzy soda through My Melts Meal or with Crispy Fries and drink through My Melts Combo.

Moonleaf

The milk tea shop collaborated with Mobile Legends Bang Bang, the number one mobile game in the country, to bring patrons epic treats up to September.

Starting with drinks, Moonleaf will be launching the “Beyond The Clouds” menu that features drinks inspired by the game’s newest hero skins: Okinawa Milk Tea x Kagura, Wintermelon Milk Tea x Edith, and Passion Fruit Tea x Xavier.

There will also be special co-branded cup sleeves that showcase these new skins.

Selected Moonleaf branches will likewise be dressed up in MLBB-inspired decor and customers can also take home a Moonleaf x Mobile Legends co-branded key ring when they purchase drinks from the Beyond The Clouds menu.

Fans up for a healthy competition can brawl in an ML game over a perfectly-brewed cup of Moonleaf milk tea through the “Barkada Fight Promo,” giving the team MVP a chance to win a sought-after skin and an exclusive MLBB Beyond The Clouds poster for the rest of the team members.

Interested teams can choose either Dagupan, General Trias, Mindanao Avenue, Matatag, or Kalibo Moonleaf branches as their battlefield.

For full promo mechanics, visit the Moonleaft x MLBB website and check out ph-mpl.com for the newest updates on Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Patrons can also follow Moonleaf on Facebook for inquiries and updates.

Johnnie Walker

Steak and whisky lovers can have the best of both worlds with The Taste of Blue, an exclusive steak and whisky pairing menu by Johnnie Walker and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.

The pairing menu showcases the harmony between delicious cuisine and the incomparable blend of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Customers of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse at Newport World Resorts will be able to enjoy a four-course menu accompanied by a selection of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

To invigorate the palate, the pairing menu begins with an appetizer of Canadian Bacon, to be enjoyed with the sweet, complex, and bold flavors of Johnnie Walker Blue Label neat. This is followed by a Seafood Platter, partnered with Blue Label whisky on the rocks.

For the main course, diners are served Wolfgang’s famous Porterhouse Steak with mashed potatoes, spinach, and grilled asparagus. This is accompanied by the signature Johnnie Walker Blue Label serve.

To finish the meal, a special whisky-infused dessert is served, bringing a perfectly balanced sweet and smoky finale to the luxurious dining experience.

The Taste of Blue pairing menu by Johnnie Walker Blue Label is available until October 15 at the Newport World Resorts, City of Dreams Manila-Integrated Resort, Hotel & Casino, and Bonifacio Global City branches.

AirAsia

Top low-cost airline AirAsia is amplifying in-flight dining experiences of guests with a healthier, plant-based alternative of its Filipino favorite Sisig Meal through its food services arm, Santan.

The Guilt-Free Sisig is perfect for passengers looking for a healthier version of the top-selling dish.

Santan partnered with Green Rebel, an Indonesian-based food tech start-up with clean-labeled offerings made with natural and non-GMO ingredients, to bring the meal to fruition.

The initiative is part of a wider effort to bring healthier food options to AirAsia’s passengers across different locations, including Malaysia, Thailand, and more.

The Guilt-Free Sisig is available to all passengers for P190 if pre-booked and P250 if ordered onboard.