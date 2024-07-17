‘V33wise is back’: Ohmyv33nus, Wise return to MPL with new esports team

Fans were delighted to see the return of Ohmyv33nus and Wise Gaming to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines under a new esports team.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, MPL Philippines announced that Aurora Gaming has entered the roster of teams that will compete for season 14.

Aurora was established in Serbia and Malaysia back in 2022 and has competed in “Counter-Strike 2” or “CS2”, “Apex Legends”, “CS2 Academy” and “Warcraft”. This year, the esports team expanded into ML by establishing a new squad in the Philippines.

The team was given a spot in the list of MPL contenders after the esports organization Minana EVOS disbanded in early July.

Ohmyv33nus and Wise, who departed from their previous team Blacklist International, were the first two players announced to be part of Aurora.

READ: Rebranding, new game?: Speculations as 4 MPL players exit Blacklist | ‘I’ve always got me’: Mobile Legends icon Ohmyv33nus exits Tier One, Blacklist

The couple’s supporters expressed excitement about the new team.

“V33Wise is back,” a online user commented.

“BLACK OUT, LIGHTS IN!” another fan wrote with a lightbulb and a sparkle emoji.

“I felt sad when Bren [esports] failed to make it for the MSC24 championship but it’s okay this is like the rainbow after the heavy rain. Finally, they’re back. MPL S14 is exciting!” an ML enthusiast commented.

MSC refers to the Mobile Legends: Southeast Asia Cup. The tournament took place from July 1 to 14 in Saudi Arabia this year, as teams Liquid Echo and Falcons AP Bren represented the Philippines.