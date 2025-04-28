‘Respect the space, respect the rules’: Makati Airbnb calls out guests for disregarding rules

An Airbnb host in Makati City raised awareness about a group of guests who allegedly disregarded the rules and “treated the unit with disrespect” during their stay.

Amorize Haven, an Airbnb host at The Gramercy Residences, posted about encountering a 13-person group who, according to them, left the unit in “disaster,” took decor, and broke the condominium’s pool rules, among other issues.

The host wrote that the group received “excessive noise complaints from neighbors,” “smoked inside the unit, despite the no-smoking policy,” “left lots of “unwashed” plates and “leftover food,” “destroyed” pillowcases and bedding, “stole towels” and a golden figurine, “violated pool rules,” “failed to return the access card,” and harassed Gramercy’s staff.

The host added that the intention was not to shame anyone, but to raise awareness within the hosting community, especially among those accepting bookings at Gramercy and similar properties.

“We are simply defending our property, business, and people from malicious attacks,” Amorize Haven said in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 26.

“They were the ones who first attacked us, posting malicious and defamatory statements against me, my team, and my business.

They committed bigger legal violations including falsification, theft, harassment, and public defamation. We are simply protected by truth, evidence, and the right to defend our livelihood and safety,” it added.

The host alleged that the group also “threatened and cursed” at them, including their team, and “wished harm” on the host’s children.

They also appealed to the guests to never treat their unit in such a manner again.

“We — along with our hardworking team — put in our best effort to offer clean, comfortable, and welcoming spaces. We go above and beyond to accommodate guest needs, even when it stretches our limits,” Amorize Haven said.

“All we ask in return is simple: Respect. Respect the space, respect the rules. Respect goes both ways,” the host added.

“This post was made in good faith for community awareness and to protect our property, staff, and business reputation,” it further said.

A Facebook user posted a screengrab of one of the guest’s claims about the Airbnb host, in which Amorize Haven was called “liars” and a “swindler.”

“Playing victim again, sisss!” the Airbnb host responded in the comments.

Earlier this year, another Airbnb host in Parañaque City called out its guests for leaving the unit in an “unacceptable” condition.

It reminded guests that the property “is not a hotel” but a condominium with house rules that must be followed.

ALSO READ: Airbnb host in Parañaque calls out guests for leaving units in ‘unacceptable’ condition

Ground rules for Airbnb guests include treating the host’s home “like their own” and following the host’s standard rules.

On its website, Airbnb said that guests should observe “cleanliness,” be mindful of their litter, and be prepared to compensate hosts should they damage any items during their stay.

An Airbnb rental is a property or unit that allows owners, or hosts, to rent the accommodation to travelers who do not want to pay pricier hotel bills.