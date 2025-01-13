Airbnb host in Parañaque calls out guests for leaving units in ‘unacceptable’ condition

An Airbnb business in Parañaque City reminded guests about cleanliness and order upon checkout after three of its units were left in an “unacceptable condition.”

Ala Cinco Staycation, an accommodation for rent at Azure Urban Resort Residences, reminded its renters that the property “is not a hotel” but a “condominium resort with house rules that must be followed.”

“The state you leave our units in reflects not just your respect for the property but also the kind of person you are. Unfortunately, some recent guests have left our units in an unacceptable condition, as shown in the photos and videos below,” the Airbnb host said on January 2.

“Shame on you… Leaving the units like this is a reflection of your habits and standards in your own home,” the host added.

It said that leaving the rental place in such conditions is “not only disrespectful to the property,” but also to those who maintain it for the guests’ “comfort and enjoyment.”

“We were only hoping that you could’ve at least cleaned up a bit before leaving. You don’t need to restore the unit to how it was when you arrived, but a little effort to tidy up would go a long way,” the accommodation said.

“This would make it easier for the staff to clean, especially since the 2 [two]-hour turnover time is barely enough to fully clean a unit in this condition,” the host continued.

“We urge everyone to act responsibly and treat the space as if it were your own home — or better. Please remember that your behavior here mirrors your character. Let’s work together to maintain the quality and cleanliness of Azure,” it said.

The post included pictures and videos showing how some of its units were left during the Holidays, with messy sinks and untidy floors.

“[Three] different units, [three] different guests. But same behavior,” the host said in the comments section.

The host also included a video featuring the state of one of its general areas upon entrance and a glimpse of the bathroom.

A Facebook user suggested that the host should have the option to “not return the advance payment” if the guest left the unit in such a state.

“Arguing over this will only waste more time that could be spent cleaning the units,” the host responded.

“It will only make things harder for our staff, who are already struggling to clean within the limited 2 [two]-hour turnover time,” it added.

Ground rules for Airbnb guests include treating the host’s home “like their own” and following the host’s standard rules, which may include guidelines such as not eating in the bedroom and not leaving the bathroom floor wet.

According to Airbnb, guests should observe “cleanliness,” be mindful of their litter, and be prepared to compensate hosts should they damage any items during their stay.

“Guests should not leave the listing in a state that requires excessive or deep cleaning (moldy dishes, soiled carpets, stains from pets, etc.),” Airbnb said on its website.

“Cleaning fees set by hosts are only meant to cover the cost of standard cleaning between reservations (laundry, vacuuming, etc.),” it added.

“Guests should put their trash in designated trash receptacles and be mindful of excessive amounts of trash,” Airbnb added.

Ala Cinco Staycation is an Airbnb accommodation with an air hockey table, board and card games, and a Smart TV with Netflix access.

Guests also have access to the condominium’s wave pool, man-made beach, roof deck, beach bar, and the Paris Club Beach House, among others.

