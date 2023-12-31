Rundown: Top holiday spots for Filipinos, according to Airbnb trends

In early December, online platform for short- and long-term homestays and experiences, Airbnb, revealed the trending domestic and international destinations that are popular among Filipinos.

In the Philippines, the following destinations emerged to be the popular holiday spots for Pinoys.

Sorsogon City, Bicol

San Felipe, Batangas

Las Piñas, Metro Manila

Puerto Princesa, Palawan

Boracay, Aklan

According to Airbnb, Filipino travelers wanted to visit most of these destinations for the holidays for their rich natural resources, pristine waters, beaches as well as for urban retreat, in the case of Las Piñas.

Based on their search histories, the platform said that Filipinos are also eyeing to visit the following international destinations this holiday season:

Taito, Japan

Hong Kong,

Shinjuku, Japan

Osaka, Japan

Meanwhile, the most booked categories among Filipino travelers are tropical stays, iconic cities, amazing pools, national parks and golfing. Airbnb said this reflects the growing trend among Filipino travelers of seeking unique outdoor experiences.

In October, the online platform also shared that finding from its commission research by independent United Kingdom-based think tank Oxford Economics showed that activities booked on the platform augmented the Philippine economy in 2022.

According to the research, the activities booked on Airbnb particularly contributed P45.7 million (US $480 million) to the Gross Domestic Product of the Philippines last year and estimated to support about 103,800 jobs in the country.

It said that one in 77 jobs in the Philippine tourism sector is associated with the platform.

Airbnb guests spent P47.7 million (US $876 million) in the Philippines, purchasing in various business establishments such as in restaurants, retail stores and on transportation.

Domestic guests along, on the other hand, spent P24.2 million (US $445 million) in the country last year.

This development comes as more Filipinos are going beyond leisure, according to Marie Adriano, marketing firm DDB Group Philippines’ brand and strategic planner. She said this during the launch of the rebranded Philippines tourism campaign of the Department of Tourism last June.

The DOT said that its local, regional and global research learned that the COVID-19 pandemic changed the travelers’ motivations, preferences and behavior.

READ: Airbnb bookings give P45.7 million boost to Philippine GDP, employment in 2022 — report