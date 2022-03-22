In Women’s Month, Airbnb honors Filipino women superhosts

Two of the highest-rated hosts of a vacation rental platform in the Philippines are Filipino women, according to its recent data.

In line with the celebration of Women’s Month, Airbnb puts a spotlight on two of its women hosts that received a five-star ratings from their guests amid the still ongoing pandemic.

These hosts are Emily Avelino and Luz Refe, both of whom are considered Airbnb Superhosts.

Avelino who joined the platform in 2017 currently runs two accommodations in Rizal.

In the feature, she shared that being a host in the platform allowed her to do the things she enjoy and be with her children.

“While I was homeschooling my kids, I prayed for an opportunity that would allow me to still be with my children and yet do something meaningful that I enjoy. I love that I now can host and respond to my guests from anywhere, even when I’m at the grocery store or with my kids – you don’t have to sacrifice family time!” Avelino said.

“Today we employ locals in the mountains to help us run both listings, most of them are working students or mothers who cannot work full time because they take care of their children,” she added.

When the pandemic hit, Avelino immediately gave refunds to her guests who made last-minute cancellations due to health and travel issues.

The hotel and accommodation industry is among the most affected during the tough lockdowns implemented in March 2020.

She also later purchased a hospital-grade vacuum cleaner and air purifier for the place in preparation for the return of guests following the gradual ease of travel restrictions.

Avelino also gets her staff regularly tested for COVID-19.

“With the pandemic, there have been so many uncontrollable factors. But what I love most is hearing from my guests how much they enjoy spending time with their loved ones in my home, after they’ve been cooped up for so long during the pandemic,” she said.

Refe, on the other hand, once worked in the hospitality industry and also booked her accommodations through Airbnb.

She now manages a condominium unit for rent at the SM Prime Green Residences along Taft Avenue in Manila.

“I had used Airbnb during my travels abroad, and always loved staying with locals because I get to experience a more authentic way of traveling. Airbnb has allowed me to continue sharing my passion for hospitality, create meaningful connections with strangers and travelers and help them be in the know of Manila — something that really brings joy to my heart,” Refe said.

Based on her profile, Refe condominium is now open for guests.

Filipina hosts of Airbnb

According to its data for March 2022, Filipino women make up 62% of all its hosts in the Philippines.

“Many of them have become pillars in their local communities — employing other women in rural areas, warmly welcoming local and international travelers into their homes and neighborhoods, and catalyzing local economic activity as travel rebounds,” Airbnb said.

Globally, data from January to June 30, 2021 showed that women hosts receive a higher share of five-star reviews (91%) from guests than men (89%).