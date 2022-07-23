Adventurous Filipino-hosted homes to book for your next staycation

These Filipino hosts are taking their home styling and decorating ideas to the next level to inspire and draw travelers into their homes away from home.

Airbnb, an online platform specializing in lodging and rentals, recently launched an OMG! Category, which “currently has one of the highest rates of engagement amongst guests.”

Check out these Airbnb homes to book your next barkada or family trip that will cater to your adventurous and sustainable sides.

Of course, you also can very much enjoy these homes–alone!

Vintage Airstream Suite on Top of a Hill

This vintage camper trailer, located in Calaca, Batangas, is the very first Airstream accommodation in the country. With a queen-sized bed, a kitchenette, a dining room, and a balcony, visitors can camp on top of a hill while enjoying all the comforts of home.

Airstream is an American brand of camper trailers known for its rounded shape that usually houses individuals.

Its host, Dennis Canonizado, had an overwhelming guest interest after listing the Airstream in March 2021 and is bound to build two more unique properties that he will also list soon on Airbnb.

1 of 3

The Lahluna Star Room

The Lahluna was inspired by the famous hobbit-inspired attraction in New Zealand, according to its hosts, husband-and-wife Hazel and Jose Romualdez.

This eco-modern contemporary home is a calm, lush, and environmentally friendly retreat away from the city based on the couple’s interest in ecology and sustainability.

Located in Silang, Cavite, it taps energy from solar panels and wind turbines. It also houses rabbits that visitors can feed and pet. The hosts hope their visitors are as dedicated to recycling, reusing, and reducing waste as they are.

1 of 3

Jeepney Camper glamping

The Jeepney Camper is a traditional Philippine jeepney that has been converted into a bed and is situated in Tanay, Rizal, within the Sierra Madre rainforests.

This home is perfect for individuals who want a day off from the buzz of the city as it has a mini pool and a campfire pit.

Its host is a Filipino designer, Michael Go, who has been an Airbnb host since 2015.

Go decided to build a second floor and an extended roof to solve the jeepney’s low ceiling height to fit a queen-sized bed, air conditioning, and a small kitchen.

Airbnb started in 2007 with just two hosts, and now it reportedly has over four million hosts all over the globe.