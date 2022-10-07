Rundown: Top pet-friendly destinations in the Philippines, according to Airbnb

The City of Manila is considered the most pet-friendly destination, according to the latest data from a vacation rental company.

Airbnb, a popular marketplace for accommodations in the world, released its list of top destinations for pet-friendly travel in the Philippines for the second quarter of 2022.

It was also released in time for the celebration of “World Animal Day” on October 4.

The following are the most pet-friendly places, according to Airbnb guests:

Manila, Metro Manila

Baguio, Cordillera

Patuto, Calabarzon

Quezon City, Metro Manila

Taguig, Calabarzon

Cebu City, Central Visayas

Olongapo, Central Luzon

Nasugbu, Calabarzon

San Fernando, Ilocos

Calamba, Calabarzon

The company also stated that pet-friendly stays nearly make up one-fifth of all listings in the country.

This was a 44% increase compared to June 2019.

Moreover, over 15,000 guests in the Philippines have also traveled with their pets on Airbnb.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said that fur parents normally seek locations with additional spaces for their pets.

Common stays were also booked outside of capital cities.

“If you’re an avid pet lover, you’ll know that no holiday is quite complete without taking your family pet along,” Bajaj said.

“We have something for even the fussiest four-legged family members, and certainly, homes with spacious yards and deck areas are always among the most popular for guests with pets,” Bajaj added,” he added.

Below are a few pet-friendly listings in the Philippines that are big enough for fur families and their furry pets.