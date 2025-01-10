Tagaytay accommodation addresses guest’s claim of caretakers ‘eating’ leftovers

An Airbnb business in Tagaytay addressed a negative review from one of its guests who accused their caretakers of eating their leftover food at the place during the holidays.

Tagaytay Staycation at Hill Valley Place responded to a Facebook review from a guest who claimed that the caretakers “ate” the carbonara they forgot to bring upon checking out on December 28.

“Never again,” the individual wrote with a “doesn’t recommend” status.

The Airbnb host saw the review and explained their side, calling the accusation “disheartening” and describing it as a “false and derogatory claim” against their caretakers.

“The guests checked out at 11 a.m. and messaged us at 1:07 p.m. that they forgot to bring their leftover foods,” the host said in a Facebook post on January 2.

“That is two hours after they checked out. My caretakers have thrown away their leftover foods as standard procedure in cleaning and disinfecting the room in preparation for the next guests,” the host added.

“Again, no matter how hungry my caretakers are, they will never indulge [in] someone else’s leftover foods. They work hard to live decently and bring food to their table,” the host further said.

The host also said they were “sad” to read such reviews “during the season of giving when people generously share their blessings to other people and not accuse them of eating their leftovers.”

Their post has earned 9,100 likes and reactions, 1,100 shares, and 102 comments so far.

In a follow-up post, the accommodation rental said that it does not support “bullying and harassment,” urging the public to spare those “who are not in any way involved” in the matter.

“The last thing we want is to create a world for the young ones where cruelty reigns. Let love and peace reign in our hearts,” its host said on Sunday, January 5.

“This is no longer about the leftover carbonara, but a plea to stop mocking the innocent ones. The reason why we posted what we posted is because we want to clear our name and our caretakers,” the host added.

“The very reason why we opened our Tagaytay home for travelers and tourists in the past is because we want to share the same relaxation and happiness that we feel whenever our family stay there,” they continued.

“We understand how expensive Tagaytay hotels can be, so we decided to offer our Tagaytay home as a cheaper option, while giving employment to Tagaytay residents. We hope that we can continue to do that in the years to come, with your love and support,” the host added.

To express gratitude to its supporters who have patronized them, the accommodation rental said it is offering “free carbonara” to guests who will book their place in advance until April.

“As a way of saying thank you for all your love and support throughout these years… We have a surprise for you, dear guests! Deserve nating lahat makatikim ng CARBONARA!!!” it said on Saturday, January 4.

The accommodation rental describes itself as a “freshly-furnished 28 sqm [square meter] space in Tagaytay” at the SMDC Wind Residences, which is “comfortably located close to Sky Ranch” and various shops and restaurants.