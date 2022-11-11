‘foodpanda delivery’: What if world boxing champ Donnie Nietes becomes your rider?

What if four-division world champion boxer Donnie “Ahas” Nietes becomes your delivery rider?

Humorous quips and reactions peppered the comments section of the athlete who posted a picture of him wearing what foodpanda riders typically wear in their duties.

“[foodpanda] delivery,” Donnie wrote as a caption with a panda emoji.

His post has earned 48,000 likes and “love” reactions and over 14,000 shares on the social networking platform so far.

Donnie also made it his profile picture on his Facebook page.

Despite this, there are no official announcements from the food service distributor if the boxer is actually affiliated with them as a rider or an endorser.

Meanwhile, Donnie’s post amused some Pinoys who jokingly thought of made-up scenarios if he became an actual food delivery rider.

“Basta i-cancel ang order. Black eye,” a Facebook user quipped in the comments.

“[Uppercut] ang sukli,” joked another Pinoy with emojis of a boxing glove and a rolling-on-the-floor laughing face.

“Panigurado walang mag-ca-cancel ng order dito sa taong ito,” a different user commented with the same laughing face emoji.

“Pa-order po, sir. 2 [pieces] uppercut, 1 large right hook, 1 regular straight jab,” wrote another Pinoy, referencing terms in boxing.

“May knockout promo kung i-ca-cancel ang order,” a different user quipped.

Donnie boasts 43 wins, two losses and six draws in his two-decade professional boxing career.

He is one of the best active junior-bantamweight boxers in the world and has become a world champion in the following weight classes — minimumweight, light flyweight, flyweight and junior bantamweight.

Donnie last entered the boxing ring in July, when he had a match with Japanese boxer Kazuto Ioka in the WBO World Junior Bantamweight.