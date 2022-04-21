‘Issaprank’: Netizens fall for food delivery service’s ‘pwede po pasabi’ feature prank

An April Fools’ gimmick of a popular food delivery service continued to amuse some of their customers.

During the celebration of April Fools’ Day, April 1, foodpanda announced a supposed launch of a new feature called “pwede po pasabi.”

“You didn’t ask, but here it is anyway. The new ‘Pwede po pasabi’ feature! Nakalimutan ang monthsary? Asking for a favor? Sending a gift of appreciation (aka padala kay crush)? Got something to say? We’ve got you!” foodpanda said.

Its post had since received 11,000 reactions, 1,400 comments and 3,100 shares on Facebook.

Most of the reactions were also positive. It got 8,500 laugh emojis, 1,200 likes and 1,200 heart emojis.

To make it more convincing, foodpanda even shared a series of graphics that showed how their customers can use or activate it.

Based on graphics, they can supposedly find the feature upon Checkout.

Tips of riders also start at a hefty price of P100.

Some of the messages that could be sent include the following:

“Please po (crying emoji). Pasabi mahal na mahal ko siya. Sorry na hindi ko na uulitin.”

“Wag ka pagutom.”

Amid the hype their announcement caused, foodpanda later informed their customers that it was all a ruse.

“Is it too late now to say sorry? Happy April Fools’ Day! The “Pwede po pasabi” feature is not going to be a reality anytime soon (maybe… We’ll think about it),” the company said.

Weeks later, despite foodpanda’s advisory, some Filipinos still thought the “pasabi po” prank was real.

They left new comments under the original post. Here are some of them.

“Sabay kiss and hug,” one user said.

“Pakisabi na lang na mahal ko sya, Di na baleng may mahal syang iba. Pakisabing wag mag alala di ako umaasa,” another user said.

“Pasabi po ‘ako na lang, ako na lang ulit’,” another user commented.

Others even tagged their friends and partners to tell them about their funny and ridiculous ideas to use the non-existent feature.

A few users were also relieved for this option.

“Beh bakit ngayon lang beh,” one user said.

Foodpanda is one of the largest food delivery apps in the country with food and groceries available in Metro Manila, Cebu City and selected provinces. Its app can be downloaded via Google Play, Apple Store and Huawei’s App Gallery.

As of writing, foodpanda did not make any hint that it will offer such additional service on its app.

