Food delivery service app now offers exclusive block screening of movies to subscribers

A popular food delivery service expanded its offerings and now allows its customers to enjoy dine-in discounts and events, among others.

Foodpanda on July 9 launched its new offering through an exclusive screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the latest installment of Marvel’s Thor franchise.

It was held at the cinemas of the Central Square Mall in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Foodpanda also released a recap video of the “pandaproGanaps” event on Facebook.

“Here’s a lookback at last Saturday’s thunderous block screening event brought to you by our first ever #pandaproGanaps,” the post reads.

Pandapro is Foodpanda’s rewards programs where subscribers can avail of exclusive discounts from partner restaurants, establishments and other deals.

With the #pandaproGanaps, the service expanded to include access to exclusive events and other privileges such as special block screenings of popular movies.

Through this, the reward program’s subscribers won’t have to feel left out from exciting events and occasions.

Pandapro is currently available to customers in Manila, Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro.

Here’s how to become a member of pandapro and enjoy membership perks:

Open your Foodpanda app. Go to your profile and look for “Become a Pro” to become a member. Choose your mode of payment. Pay for the membership. Once you’re a member, click on the “dine-in” tile. Search and select the restaurant you wanted to dine in. Confirm with the restaurant staff first. Then, redeem the exclusive promo. Enjoy your discounted meal.

Foodpanda is currently offering another block screening of the Thor movie for its subscribers on July 16 at the Bonifacio High Street Cinema 2 at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m.

You can sign up through this link: Thor: Love and Thunder Exclusive Block Screening

The food delivery service’s marketing director Rommel Rico said that this new feature on exclusive events is among the goals of the company from the start.

“Foodpanda is really all about establishing connections and delivering experiences,” Rico said.

“From bringing the restaurants to you, we are now trying to bring you to the restaurants with pandapro dine-in’s best deals and promos, along with access to exclusive events to create truly memorable experiences,” he added.