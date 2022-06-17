1st Rock ‘n’ Roll running series to be held in Manila

The Ironman Group and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Series partnered with sports equipment brand ASICS to hold the “Rock ‘n’ Roll running series” slated for Sunday, June 19.

This race series is said to be the first in Southeast Asia and the Philippines to be held in the city of Manila. Participants will pass through historical sites such as kilometer zero, Rizal Park, Intramuros, National Museum, Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Jones Bridge, and China Town.

The marathon will be divided into three distances: the 5k run to start at 6 a.m.; the 10k run starts at 5 a.m.; the 21k run starts at 5 p.m.

Participants will be awarded medals depending on the category they joined.

“The race is divided into two, it [is] a covid protocol thing…kung gusto niyo tumakbo sa umaga at gabi, ang tawag don “remix.” Kapag tumakbo ka twice, you get a medal,” Princess Galura, President and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc. said in a press conference on Friday.

The event will conclude with a Sunday night festival featuring DJ Mark Marasigan, Gracenote and The Itchyworms.

Before the pandemic started, the government of Manila signed a five-year contract with Rock ‘n’ Roll running series. The public should expect four more in the city.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll series is the world’s largest running series that takes over 30 places in the world every year.

As of writing, there are 5,150 participants registered to join the marathon.