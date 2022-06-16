Amid online buzz, clamor for provincial branches of Tropical Hut grows

Some Filipinos clamored for more branches of Tropical Hut in the provinces after the homegrown brand trended early this week.

The name “Tropical Hut” briefly trended on Twitter Philippines again as more Filipinos continued to reminisce their memories of the place back in the day.

They posted photos of the meals that they ordered and the outlets’ interiors to join in the online conversation about the fast food chain.

Jumping on the Tropical Hut bandwagon pic.twitter.com/OV2gC4EMtl — mk_kvn (@mike_it_happen) June 15, 2022

Takang taka sila bakit biglang dumami order. HAHAHAHAHA Sabi ko trending kayo sa twitter. Mataas din sales nila! 💚 @tropicalhutph pic.twitter.com/hdvNyNkIHw — Raffee 💫 (@whuaffee) June 15, 2022

Some online users, meanwhile, shared that they became first-time customers of Tropical Hut because of the trend.

My first ever Tropical Hut meal in my entire life. Yep. Masarap and sulit!!! pic.twitter.com/HNU79ehhif — Petty Pats ; (@nawawalost) June 15, 2022

Celso Santiago, Jr. with the Twitter handle @oslecjunior, a former government official, also promoted the fast food chain and posted an updated schedule of its branches to his followers.

“For your information and for your cravings,” Santiago tweeted.

For your information and for your cravings. Thank you @dumidyeypee for reminding us what a treasure Tropical Hut is. 😊 pic.twitter.com/zpwR9hWGh1 — JR Santiago (@oslecjunior) June 14, 2022

Based on the list, most of the branches are located in Quezon City and other parts of Metro Manila.

The only stores outside the National Capital Region are in Rizal and in Pampanga.

Some online users who also live in other provinces noticed this. They expressed hopes that more stores of Tropical Hut will open near them in the future.

“Cebu please,” one Twitter user said with a pleading emoji.

“Soon in Cainta,” another user tweeted.

Twitter user @_pamelle also called on her fellow Cebuanos to make a local burger joint in the province “trendy.”

“Can Cebuanos make Orange Brutus trendy like how Manileños are making Tropical Hut trendy,” she said.

“I personally loooove the sizzling burger steak,” she added.

Orange Brutus claims to be the first hamburger chain in Cebu which opened in the 80s.

Meanwhile, the buzz on the long-established Tropical Hut started when market surveillance analyst John Paul Tanyag with Twitter handle @dumidyeypee shared his dine-in experience in a branch in Escolta, Manila last June 12.

He also shared photos of the place’s interiors and his meal on that day.

His tweet later induced nostalgia among social media users. They shared how much they missed the brand’s burgers and clubhouse sandwiches.

Patrons considered Tropical Hut as the “OG” or original burger joint.

READ: ‘Need ma-revive’: Why Tropical Hut is being talked about on local social media

In an update that followed the online buzz, Tanyag shared a screenshot of a chat he had with an officer from Tropical Hut who happened to be his classmate.

“Not sure paano nagcome up iyon but here is the reply today of one of their officers, who happens to be my schoolmate. And yes, may mga cumo-contact na from Tropical Hut,” he said.

In the screenshot, the person thanked him for being a huge help to the fast food chain.