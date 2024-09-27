Kim Chiu cracks up Pinoys with reaction to Korean news report

Actress Kim Chiu amused Filipinos with her reaction to being featured in a South Korean news report.

The “Linlang” actress on Wednesday, September 25, reposted a social media post of iMBC which included her image alongside other Korean stars.

“[‘Di ko] naintindihan pero (heart emojis),” Kim wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform with emojis of a heart-eyed face and a screaming face.

😍😱 diko naintindihan pero ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/jFWakDS2ed — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) September 25, 2024

Kim’s repost has earned 4,400 likes, 515 reposts and over 140 replies so far, with some Filipinos expressing amusement at her reaction.

“Hahaha, basta ‘yun na ‘yun,” a user commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Ako din eh, ‘di ko naiintindihan, basta ‘yun na ‘yun. Pero as a fan, I’m so very proud of you,” another Pinoy wrote with emojis of a grinning face and a smiling face.

Actor-singer Darren Espanto also reacted to Kim’s post by reminding her of the platform’s “translate” option.

“Kaya may translate button dito sa Twitter, Bestie,” he commented. This reply has earned over 160 likes.

The translated version of the social media post reads:

“Global Stars Gather in One Place’ Park Chan-wook, Song Kang-ho, Kim Hye-yoon and others at the 19th Seoul Drama Awards Purple Carpet”

Kim was recognized at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 for her performance as Juliana Alcantara-Lualhati, a cheating wife, in the ABS-CBN drama-suspense series “Linlang.”

It was her most daring and dark role yet, compared to the teenybopper characters she had portrayed in the past.

The Pinay was among the celebrities hailed as Most Outstanding Asian Star in the annual award ceremony.

Her fellow nominees from the Philippines were co-star Paulo Avelino, Nadine Lustre for “Roadkillers,” Bea Alonzo for “Love Before Sunrise,” Rhian Ramos for “Royal Blood,” Krissha Viaje for “Safe Skies Archer,” and Jerome Ponce for “Roadkillers” and “Safe Skies Archer.”

Other actors who were also nominated were Dingdong Dantes for “Royal Blood,” Jane Oineza for “Cattleya Killer, Dennis Trillo for “Love Before Sunrise,” Andrea Torres for “Love Before Sunrise”, Arjo Atayde for “Cattleya Killer, Bodjie Pascua for “Roadkillers,” and Sid Lucero for “Love Before Sunrise.”

Kim won after receiving the highest votes online through the IdolChamp App.

The last Filipino actress who received a similar award was Kathryn Bernardo in 2023.

Reports said a digital billboard featuring Kim from the “Linlang” series was also spotted in South Korea.

Other Asian artists who reigned in the voting results for the Outstanding Asian Star included “Lovely Runner” stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon for Korea, Ochi Rosdiana for Indonesia, Siti Saleha for Malaysia, Win Metawin for Thailand, and Desmond Tan for Singapore.

The Seoul International Drama Awards is the world’s first drama award ceremony, established in 2005, to promote cultural exchange and humanity through dramas.

Forty to sixty countries from the continent participate annually to compete for the best drama of the year.