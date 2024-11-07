‘Beware’: Darren warns public of Star Magic handler impostor

Singer and “It’s Showtime” host Darren Espanto warned the public about an individual pretending to be a Star Magic handler who kept on contacting him.

Star Magic is ABS-CBN’s talent managing arm.

Darren informed his followers on Saturday, November 2, about an impostor posing as a Star Magic handler, using the mobile number +63 961-710-2828. He said that this individual repeatedly called his phone.

The singer-actor said the public may “spam call or text” the number if they want to.

“Beware of posers! Thank you!” Darren exclaimed.

Hi guys. Kung trip niyo mang trip ngayong gabi, please spam call or spam text naman po itong number na ‘to posing as our Star Magic handlers and keeps calling my phone. Beware of posers! Thank you! +63 961 710 2828 — Darren (@Espanto2001) November 2, 2024

Darren’s post has earned two million views, 17,000 likes, 1,000 reposts and 96 replies so far, with some users taking his request seriously.

Some shared screengrabs of spam messages they have sent to the number following his revelation.

saktong pa-expire ang pang-text ko, thanks for this opportunity 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TYZrlmv4D6 — neki⁷ 2SEOK IS BACK‼️🗣️🔥 (@nekireul) November 2, 2024

Another online user said that the similar number has been flagged before.

“May history na din sa iba ‘yang number,” the online user wrote, sharing a screengrab of a Google result upon typing the mobile number.

May history na din sa iba yang number. pic.twitter.com/gQRKfMglg6 — Mikeeeeee🌐 (@mikeemo13) November 2, 2024

Last October, an Instagram user warned the public about an individual with the same number who she said used her name and photo from the platform.

“Someone just tried to scam my friend,” user @tammiesunday wrote before.

“Hey guys, just a heads up. If someone’s trying to sell you concert tickets for 2NE1 or to whichever event, know it’s NOT ME,” she added, referring to the K-pop girl group’s upcoming comeback concert this November.

The Instagram user also shared screengrabs of a converstion which featured the scammer talking to her friend.

“Either block the number, don’t engage, or stop engaging,” she said.

Last June, the National Telecommunications Commission admitted that the mandatory SIM (subscriber identity module) card registration among Filipinos was “not a silver bullet against messaging scams.”

The SIM Registration Act, the first law signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was crafted to reduce or eliminate scams through text or online messages by identifying SIM card owners.

However, an anti-scam app said that the number of scam calls and messages in the country increased by 200% during the first months of 2024.

In August, Sen. Win Gatchalian said he was considering amending the SIM registration law due to the continuous proliferation of online fraud committed through mobile phones and computers.

Among the amendments sought are limiting the number of allowed SIMs that can be registered per user, regulating short message service (SMS) marketing and promotional, political, or fundraising sent through SIMs.