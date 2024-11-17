Did Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo question her non-inclusion in the Top 12 roster of Miss Universe 2024?

Pinoy pageant fans took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to air their thoughts after the Bulakenya beauty ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 30.

The pageant was eventually won by Denmark’s Victoria Kær Theilvig, the first Danish candidate to win the highly coveted Miss Universe crown in its history.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s failure to advance in the Top 12 saddened Filipinos who thought that her evening Tiffany gown deserved to be witnessed on the global stage.

She impressed Pinoys with her swimwear performance in the Miss Universe 2024 finals after giving what they thought was a less-than-stellar performance in the preliminary rounds.

Despite this, Chelsea was granted the Miss Universe Asia title following the coronation. It is part of the new Miss Universe Continental Queens titles.

Reports said her duties include traveling around the continent and joining the new Miss Universe winner on her trips.

Aside from Chelsea, Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina was hailed Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Finland’s Matilda Wirtavuori named Miss Universe Europe and Middle East, and Peru’s Tatiana Calmell hailed Miss Universe Americas.

As Filipinos express their reactions to Chelsea’s non-inclusion in the higher rounds of Miss Universe, an account bearing her name and image on the X platform gained attention.

The account, which calls itself the Philippine bet’s “official account,” posted updates such as “But, why?” and phrases like “my best wasn’t good enough.”

It also uses the official headshot of Chelsea as its profile picture.

The account’s posts have since been tagged with “Community Notes,” a feature on the platform that allows users to add helpful contexts to keep people better informed.

“Community Notes aims to create a better-informed world, by empowering people on X to collaboratively add helpful notes to posts that might be misleading,” the X platform said on its website.

The feature allows certain users to write and rate notes. Notes that are rated as “helpful” appear on the posts.

The posts under Chelsea’s name have earned thousands of likes and comments from some Filipinos who thought she was running the account.

The 25-year-old model had denied owning an account on the X platform.

“Hello, everyone! I don’t currently have an X account. This isn’t my official profile. Maraming salamat sa suporta, Pilipinas!” Chelsea wrote in her Instagram Broadcast Channel on Sunday.

Other Pinoys on the X platform also warned fellow Filipinos about the impostor, with some claiming it appeared to be handled by a certain individual who told users to “subscribe” to his YouTube vlog.

As of writing, the fake account on the platform “no longer exists.”