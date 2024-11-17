‘Sure na yon?’: Pinoys in disbelief after Chelsea Manalo ends Miss Universe 2024 journey in Top 30

Several Filipinos expressed disbelief after Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo ended her Miss Universe 2024 journey in the Top 30.

While Chelsea managed to enter the Top 30 and present her signature “Tampisaw walk” at the swimsuit round, she failed to advance to the Top 12 of the 73rd edition of the pageant.

The announcement left Filipino pageant fans in disbelief as they praised the performance of the Bulakenya beauty. They questioned why she wasn’t called to the Top 12.

“Di pasok si Chelsea? Sure na yon? Patayin na ang TV!” a Pinoy wrote on X.

“WTFFFF TOP 30 SPOT FOR CHELSEA Y’ALL ARE PLAYING” another commented.

“BAKIT HINDI PASOK SI CHELSEA????” an online user asked.

Here are the Top 12 candidates:

THE FINALISTS OF MISS UNIVERSE 2024 Here are the 12 candidates who will advance to the finals of #MissUniverse2024. The Philippines’ Chelsea Manalo ends her #MissUniverse2024 journey. pic.twitter.com/E8qZbYE7LP — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 17, 2024

Chelsea, the first Filipino-American candidate competed against 129 candidates of Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico City.