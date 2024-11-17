‘We never doubted you one bit’: MUPH org congratulates Chelsea Manalo for Miss Universe Top 30 entry

The Miss Universe Philippines organization congratulated Chelsea Manalo, the Philippine representative to the 73rd Miss Universe, after she advanced to the Top 30 of the prestigious pageant.

Chelsea was the 17th candidate to be called to the Top 30 of Miss Universe along with the following candidates:

MEET THE SEMIFINALISTS OF MISS UNIVERSE 2024! Here are the 30 candidates who will advance to the semifinals of #MissUniverse2024. Philippines’ Chelsea Manalo has advanced to the Top 30, at #17. Related: https://t.co/ns2H4kCfVV pic.twitter.com/TMrX5mK9zc — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 17, 2024

In a post on social media, the org said it never doubted Chelsea.

“We never doubted you one bit, Chelsea! Congratulations, queen! Time to unleash the beast” the Miss Universe Philippine org said.

It added hashtags #ManaloSaMexico and #Chel5ea, among others, signifying that Chelsea is vying for the fifth crown of the country.

Chelsea showcased her signature slow walk at the swimsuit round of the competition.