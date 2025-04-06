Bishop urges gov’t action as tensions rise over disputed island in Palawan

A Catholic bishop appealed to authorities to take action following a renewed tension between armed guards and indigenous residents of a disputed island in Palawan province.

Tensions erupted Friday after about 80 armed guards entered Mariahangin, an island settlement in Bugsuk village, Balabac town.

The incident sparked fear among residents, who worry about possible displacement from their homeland.

Reports surfaced a few years ago about the planned construction of an eco-luxury tourism project covering more than 5,000 hectares in Bugsuk, including Mariahangin Island.



Bishop Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa raised concerns over the presence of the armed groups and the potential escalation of violence in the area.

“I am calling on government agencies to intervene immediately to prevent any possible violence,” Mesiona said in a statement.

“This incident has caused great fear among the residents,” added the bishop, who is currently in Manila for a synodal consultation for the National Capital Region.

In June 2024, masked men reportedly fired shots near a group of local residents strongly opposed to the planned resort.

The bishop said the island has long been inhabited by the Cagayanen and Molbog indigenous peoples.