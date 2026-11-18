A Catholic bishop in Palawan is demanding answers about the province’s mining industry, asking who benefits from its resources as environmental concerns persist more than a year after a mining moratorium was adopted.

In a pastoral letter issued Nov. 15, Bishop Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa called for greater transparency about the industry’s economic contributions and the distribution of its benefits, saying the public deserves clear answers.

“How much does mining contribute to the national economy? How much does it contribute to Palawan’s economy? And above all, who truly benefits?” Mesiona said in Filipino.

He also questioned the effectiveness of a provincial ordinance halting endorsements for new mining applications, saying its impact remained unclear.

Mesiona said mining continues to alter mountains and strip forests, particularly in southern Palawan, raising concerns about the province’s environmental future.

The bishop also questioned the lack of public information about mineral deposits being extracted, including whether other valuable resources remain insufficiently assessed.

Mesiona praised local governments, religious groups, Indigenous communities and residents opposing the opening or operation of new mining sites.

He questioned whether government policies and agencies adequately protect local communities and the environment, saying existing rules appear to favor powerful interests.

The bishop urged residents, particularly young people, to speak up and demand accountability from authorities responsible for protecting the province’s natural resources.

“Ordinary citizens, especially young people who will inherit the future, must make their voices heard,” Mesiona said.

“We are not against development. But genuine development must be based on sincere concern for people and respect for creation,” he added.

He called on Palaweños to protect the province’s natural heritage for future generations, saying its resources were entrusted by God to their care.