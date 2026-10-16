Catanduanes bishop urges mining moratorium over deaths, environmental risks

MANILA — A Catholic bishop has called for a moratorium on mining in the island province of Catanduanes, citing environmental risks and reported deaths at mining sites.

In an October 14 pastoral letter, Bishop Luisito Occiano of Virac urged authorities to require independent environmental assessments and public consultations before approving projects that pose serious risks.

“No economic promise can justify risking human life and irreversible damage to our island,” Occiano said.

He also called for investigations into the reported deaths and stricter enforcement of safety and environmental laws.

“We grieve the reported deaths in gold mining areas in our province. Every death is a tragedy. Behind every miner is a family left behind,” Occiano said. “Human life must never be the price of profit.”

He also questioned assurances that a proposed coal mining project would cover only five hectares (about 12 acres), saying its location and potential effects on communities and water sources require careful assessment.

“Five hectares may seem small on paper, but mining damage is not measured by size alone,” the bishop said.

The Church supports development but opposes projects that put human life, the common good and the environment at serious risk, he said.

Occiano urged authorities to suspend or stop operations, in accordance with the law, where serious harm or violations are established.

He also called for safer working conditions and sustainable livelihoods for miners who risk their lives because of poverty and unemployment.

“We do not condemn them,” he said. “We ask: Why must our people risk death just to feed their families?”

The letter is to be read in full at Sunday Masses in every parish and chapel of the Diocese of Virac.