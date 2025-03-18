Bishop seeks to strengthen lay involvement at grassroots

A Catholic bishop has assured he will work for more lay involvement in Church life, particularly at the grassroots level.

Bishop Luisito Occiano of Virac reaffirmed his commitment to fostering local Church growth and engagement in a statement at the conclusion of the Diocesan Congress on Synodality.

“As your bishop, I am committed to fostering growth at the grassroots level, guided by the Tria Munera of Christ ,” Occiano said.

The congress, held on March 14 at the Catanduanes State University auditorium, brought together delegates from various parishes and sectors across the diocese.

Ahead of the gathering, a diocesan survey was conducted to assess the faithful’s participation in the Church. The results were validated through focus group discussions led by a team of research experts.

Recommendations from these discussions were then entrusted to the diocesan pastoral council for further study and integration into the diocesan pastoral plan.

“The results of this survey, reflected and deliberated upon by the congress delegates, identified key priorities that will serve as the foundation of our five-year diocesan pastoral plan,” Occiano said.

In his keynote address, the bishop also underscored the essence of synodality and the importance of “communion, participation, and mission” in building a more engaged and missionary Church.

“May we continue to walk together as a people of God, united in our pursuit of holiness, justice and peace,” he said.