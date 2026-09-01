Bishop urges fair law enforcement, dialogue after 13 arrested over mining protest

Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao of Bayombong urged authorities Sunday to enforce the law fairly and pursue dialogue after 13 people were arrested while opposing mining exploration in Nueva Vizcaya.

In a pastoral statement, Mangalinao said 11 people were detained and two others hospitalized after they tried to block the reported entry of crude oil intended for mining exploration.

He acknowledged the authority of police and courts, saying any alleged offenses should be investigated and resolved through due process, but urged authorities to look beyond the charges.

“Huwag lamang nating tingnan ang mga kasong nakasulat sa papel. Tingnan din natin ang mga taong nasa likod ng mga kasong ito (Let us not look only at the charges written on paper. Let us also see the people behind those charges),” Mangalinao said.

He said the 13 are parents, farmers, workers and community members, stressing that poverty must never diminish their rights.

“Ang pagiging mahirap ay hindi nangangahulugang mas kaunti ang kanilang mga karapatan,” Mangalinao said. (Being poor does not mean they have fewer rights.)

He said residents have the right to question mining exploration because of concerns over farms, water sources, forests and their children’s future.

“Ang lupa ay tahanan. Ang lupa ay kabuhayan. Ang lupa ay pagkain. Ang lupa ay pamana. Ang lupa ay buhay (The land is home. The land is livelihood. The land is food. The land is inheritance. The land is life),” Mangalinao said.

The bishop questioned whether residents had been adequately heard and whether authorities had exhausted peaceful avenues for consultation before the dispute escalated.

He urged police to exercise restraint and compassion, reminding them that those arrested remain members of the communities they serve.