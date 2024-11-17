‘Let’s go!’: Chelsea Manalo cheered after entry to Miss Universe Top 30

Twenty-five-year-old Bulakenya beauty Chelsea Manalo received love online following the announcement of her entry to the Top 30 of the Miss Universe 2024 finals.

Chelsea was the 17th bet to be called to the top 30.

The following candidates were announced among the Top 30 so far:

France

India

Serbia

Vietnam

Puerto Rico

Nigeria

Canada

Cuba

China

Japan

Egypt

Mexico

Argentina

Thailand

Peru

Macau

Philippines

Ecuador

Bolivia

Malaysia

The remaining 10 will be announced following the break and will compete in the swimsuit competition.

Filipinos made noise online cheering on for Chelsea.

“Laban Chelsea!” an X user said.

“Good luck Chelsea!”another wrote.

Chelsea, the first Filipino-Black American candidate, is vying to win the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

READ: Chelsea Manalo’s MUPH swimwear clip goes viral anew amid Miss Universe 2024 prelims | Chelsea Manalo and Our Lady of Antipolo: MUPH exec shares deeper meaning behind NatCos | Miss Universe 2023 best nat’l costume winner praises Chelsea Manalo’s ‘Hiraya’ NatCos