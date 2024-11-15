Chelsea Manalo’s MUPH swimwear clip goes viral anew amid Miss Universe 2024 prelims

Pinoy pageant fans are looking for Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo‘s “tampisaw walk” when she strutted in the swimwear round of the Miss Universe 2024‘s preliminary competition on Friday, November 15.

Some Filipinos found the Bulakenya beauty’s performance in the particular segment underwhelming, with others comparing it to her execution in the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 pageant last May.

Chelsea donned a two-piece lavender swimwear with a sheer golden cape and her hair down for the first time in the Miss Universe 2024 preliminaries. Her look was also complemented with heeled platform sandals.

The Pinay began her performance by posing on the stage, twirling, and walking toward the center. She also gave her cape some twirls before stopping at the center to pose.

Chelsea did another twirl, posed again, and then walked along.

The MUPH organization also posted screengrabs of her performance on its Facebook, describing Chelsea’s presence as “sultry,” “refined” and “commanding.”

While some were supportive, others expected more from the first Filipina-Black American candidate.

“Huh? This time, wala, [ligwak tayo] sa swimsuit round…wala ‘yung signature walk [niya]… anong nangyari? Mas bongga pa ‘yung atake niya during MUP… just sayin’!” a Facebook user wrote, referring to the MUPH 2023 pageant before.

“Sayang… andoon na ‘yung aura, charming face, smiles… pero ‘yung walk, wala na… ang super hinhin na… walang wow factor. Dapat prelims pa lang, pakitang-gilas na,” the online user added.

“We’re waiting for her tampisawww walkkkkk!!!” another online user exclaimed, referring to the pasarela or the signature runway walk of a beauty pageant candidate.

“Looking for her MUPh Winning TAMPISAW WALK! What happened to her walk, Miss Universe Philippines?!” exclaimed another Pinoy.

“Okay [naman] ‘yung performance [niya] pero sana ‘di na binago ni Jonasiiii ‘yung walk [niya], kainis!!!!!! Sa exit na mismo na-execute ‘yung tampisaw walk [niya],” a different online user said.

Others looked back on Chelsea’s swimwear performance for the MUPH 2024 and quipped that a “different” Chelsea was sent to Mexico for Miss Universe 2024.

“Where is this girl? Ibang Chelsea ata ang napadala [sa] Mexico?” an online user said, sharing a video of Chelsea’s performance for MUPH 2024 before.

“Where was this Chelsea in the [preliminary] swimsuit #MissUniverse2024,” another user asked.

where was this chelsea in the prelim swimsuit #MissUniverse2024 pic.twitter.com/Lx23lEu0Ca — ped #TeamKyran (@wuzdtsis) November 15, 2024

In the swimsuit round for the MUPH 2024 finals, Chelsea began her walk with sultry steps and then strutted the runway with a sway of her hips.

Last June, the Philippine bet showed her pasarela which was called “tampisaw walk.”

“Tampisaw” means “to play or splash around in water.”

“I wanted to call it the ‘tampisaw’ walk because it’s somehow related to how I presented myself on the runway for the swimsuit round, with the song ‘Raining in Manila’ playing in the background,” Chelsea said before, referring to her MUPH 2024 performance.

“A little bit of background — also in Bulacan, I know we have a little bit of flood, but [I’d also like to] highlight how fun and playful Chelsea is. She’s like any other kid na naglaro sa labas ng bahay nila. So you’d see how my legs were, as if she’s playing,” she added.

A clip of her pasarela was also posted by a news outlet last June.

The pasarela refers to a beauty queen’s signature runway walk, which makes her stand out from the rest of the candidates as it shows how she commands stage presence with grace and poise.

Past examples include Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s “lava walk” and Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee’s “air walk.”

Chelsea, a 25-year-old model from Bulacan, is vying for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown against 129 candidates.

The grand coronation will be held in Mexico City on Sunday, November 17, when reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor.

