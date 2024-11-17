‘Deserved so much more’: Reactions to Chelsea Manalo’s planned evening gown for Miss Universe 2024

Heartbroken Filipinos thought that Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo’s evening gown was worthy of at least a Top 12 placement.

The 25-year-old Bulakenya revealed what would be her evening gown in the final round of the Miss Universe 2024 competition after she was not able to enter the Top 12 roster.

Called the “Tiffany Gown,” the two-toned formal wear was complemented with soft ostrich feathers and drop earrings.

Chelsea completed her elegant look with an updo.

She also captioned her post with “Perlas ng Silanganan,” (Pearl of the East), a historical sobriquet for the Philippines especially during the Spanish Colonial Era.

In another post, Chelsea included an explanation of fashion designer Manny Halasan who said that the “Tiffany Gown” exemplifies “modern glamour meets timeless grace.”

“A statement that our Queen is ready to be SEEN and will make her MARK. She comes in with a soft armor covered in Ostrich Feathers ready to unleash what she is authentically made of… simple yet strong, subtle but remarkable,” he said.

“Every step, every turn and every air that breathes into this gown is magic that cannot be ignored. The Queen has arrived,” Manny concluded.

Chelsea’s exclusion from the Top 12 roster means she cannot join the evening gown segment, saddening Filipinos who thought the look was worthy of a higher placement.

“This gown is top 5 worthy. Deserved so much more!” an Instagram user wrote with heart emojis.

“Your [swimwear] performance was perfect and this gown would’ve clinched that crown. We’re still so proud of you, queen,” content creator Red Diaz commented.

“Ang ganda nito. Elevated version nung sa MUP [Miss Universe Philippines], sayang,” another user commented.

Nevertheless, the Philippine bet still wore it during the coronation night. She also continued to earn support from fellow Filipinos following her evening gown reveal.

“You did absolutely AMAZING!!” Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee wrote.

“I can’t get over your walk too!!!” she added.

“Congrats pa din! You made us so proud,” content creator Sassa Gurl commented.

“We love you, Chelsea!!!!!!!!!!!” Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 16 bet Ayn Bernos exclaimed.

While Chelsea was not able to make the cut, her Top 30 win continues the Philippines’ semifinal streak in Miss Universe.

Her swimwear performance at the Miss Universe 2024 finals also impressed Filipinos as she showed off her pasarela, which she called the “tampisaw walk.”

Meanwhile, the country has been consistently placing in the semifinals for years. It was briefly broken by Celeste Cortesi in 2022, but was clinched back by Michelle in 2023.