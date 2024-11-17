Chelsea Manalo impresses with ‘tampisaw walk’ in Miss Universe 2024 finals

Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo made fellow Filipinos smile when she executed her “tampisaw walk” or her pasarela during the swimwear round of the Miss Universe 2024 finals.

The 25-year-old strutted in two-piece swimwear with a sheer cape in a walk, first making a twirl and then her signature “tampisaw” movement before stopping at the center and then walking away.

Filipinos noticed the movement and expressed delight at its appearance, compared to her swimwear preliminary performance where they were less than thrilled as they looked for her iconic walk.

“Talking about bringing back the signature pasarela walk. I know that’s right, CHELSEA!!” an online user exclaimed, sharing a video of her recent performance.

“There you go, Chelsea!! She just did her signature walk,” another user exclaimed.

“Wooiiii nakita niyo ang slow slow fast walk ni #Chel5ea!!!

I soooo love ittt!” a different Pinoy said.

“CHELSEA DID HER SLOW WALK THING!!!” commented another user.

In the swimsuit round of the preliminaries, some Pinoys were disappointed with how she executed her runway walk as according to them, they were not able to see her “tampisaw” movement.

Chelsea previously explained that her “tampisaw walk” highlights how “fun and playful” she is. “Tampisaw” is a Filipino word that means “to play or splash around in water.”

“A little bit of background — also in Bulacan, I know we have a little bit of flood, but [I’d also like to] highlight how fun and playful Chelsea is. She’s like any other kid na naglaro sa labas ng bahay nila. So you’d see how my legs were, as if she’s playing,” she said before.

The pasarela refers to a beauty queen’s signature runway walk, which makes her stand out from the rest of the candidates as it shows how she commands stage presence with grace and poise.

Past examples include Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s “lava walk” and Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee’s “air walk.”

Chelsea ended her Miss Universe journey as a Top 30 candidate.

She failed to advance to the next Top 12 roster.

Despite this, she continues the Philippines’ Miss Universe semifinals streak in which bets would place at the semifinals.

It was briefly broken by Celeste Cortesi in 2022, but was brought back by Michelle Dee in 2023, who landed in the Miss Universe 2023 Top 10.

