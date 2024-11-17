‘Beautiful’: Chelsea Manalo wears Tiffany gown during Miss Universe 2024 coronation

Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo still got to wear her planned gown during the coronation night of Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico.

This was shared by Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean “MJ” Lastimosa in her post on the X platform.

In the photos, Chelsea could be seen smiling wearing the “Tiffany Gown,” the two-toned formal wear, complemented with soft ostrich feather, on stage.

“Our beautiful Chelsea!!! Proud of you queen,” MJ captioned her post.

The gown was earlier unveiled on Chelsea’s social media accounts. It immediately garnered praise with many saying it was worthy of at least a Top 12 placement.

“This tiffany gown shows modern glamour meets timeless grace. A statement that our Queen is ready to be SEEN and will make her MARK,” designer Manny Halasan said.

“She comes in with a soft armor covered in Ostrich Feathers ready to unleash what she is authentically made of…. simple yet strong, subtle but remarkable,” he added.

Chelsea ended her Miss Universe journey with a Top 30 placement. She was the 17th candidate to be called to the Top 30 of the 73rd edition of the pageant.

Many were surprised that she did not make it to the Top 12.

Miss Universe Philippines organization congratulated Chelsea and said she is the “epitome of Filipina strength and beauty,” thanking her for representing the country and placing in the semifinals.

