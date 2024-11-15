Miss Universe 2023 best nat’l costume winner praises Chelsea Manalo’s ‘Hiraya’ NatCos

The winner of the national costume segment of Miss Universe 2023 just praised Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo in the same category.

The 25-year-old Bulakenya showed off her national costume for the Miss Universe 2024 pageant called “Hiraya,” which features her in a detailed gold-and-blue gown with an intricate headpiece and two fans.

Chelsea’s neck is also adorned with large neck accessories to complement her elaborate look.

Meanwhile, the back of her gown features a religious image, acknowledging the Philippines and the host country’s “shared deep devotion” to religion.

The Philippines is known as the only Christian nation in Asia, while Mexico has 91.2 million Catholics.

In her social media post, Chelsea explained that “Hiraya” is an ancient Filipino word that translates to a deeper meaning of “sana” or “I hope” or “I wish.”

“It is the ability to create or envision things in one’s mind often relating to aspirations, hopes or desires. Hiraya is a vision of what will become… It is clear in your mind, and it speaks truthfully in your heart. It is a vision of what and how things are in the future,” she said.

“Believing in once was a dream and aspiration to being able to touch and live it into reality. Faith can navigate us through life. No matter what religion we believe in. If we pray for something, devote and give our faith and work for it, in God’s perfect time, everything is possible,” the beauty queen added.

Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee, who won the Best in National Costume title in her batch, shared her thoughts on her successor’s attire.

“GANDA,” she commented on the social media post.

Others also emphasized her comment by exclaiming, “PERIODT” in the replies.

For her own national costume, Michelle paid tribute to her training as a Philippine Air Force reservist and promoted the the country’s breathtaking sights in an aviation-inspired ensemble by designer Michael Barassi.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was similarly all praises for Chelsea’s attire.

“Ang sarap mong panoorin. Good luck, Chelsea. Keep smiling, keep enjoying,” she commented with a heart emoji.

“And congratulations, @manny.halasan and the whole team!!!” Pia added, tagging Manny Halasan, the national costume designer.

Philippine-Mexico relationship

According to Chelsea’s post, her national costume “Hiraya” is “a symbolism of the far and profound history and relationship between the Philippines and Mexico.”

“It reflects the shared deep devotion of both countries to religion. It depicts the colorful and historical introduction of Christianization and Islam in the Philippines,” she said.

“Islam being the religion of our Muslim brothers and sisters, is represented here with the traditional fabric of Inaul from the Province of Sultan Kudarat and the ornaments and accessories like Tongkaling from the Island of Mindanao,” the beauty queen added.

“The rich culture and religious belief of the Muslims are depicted by the majestic and intricate colors and fabric of the Inaul and the decorative forms and patterns of Islamic art. Tongkaling are bells that create distinctive sound with movement. They are believed to bring protection and blessings to the wearer,” she said.

“Puni is also showcased in this National costume. Puni is one of the most popular arts in the province of Bulacan. It is a creative way of decorating using coconut fronds. Together, these materials are intertwined and cohesively combined into the story of this National Costume,” Chelsea added.

She also cited the spread of Christianization in both the Philippines and Mexico and noted the country’s devotion to religious images, citing the image of the Philippines’ Our Lady of Antipolo, who is Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, seen in her gown.

“The exploration from Spain and Mexico led to the Christianization of the most parts of our country,” the beauty queen said.

“Together with the spread of Christianism in the country, we embraced and continued our devotion to the religious images such as to Our Lady of Antipolo (Our Lady of Good Voyage), which is historically carved and brought to our country from Mexico during the 16th Century as one of the remarkable and historical image during the galleon trade and up to present time gives us faith to help protect and guide us as we voyage through our lives,” she added.

“This National Costume is a symbolism of the far and profound history and relationship between the Philippines and Mexico. The undeniable bond between our countries and the anecdotes and factual evidence of Mexican treasures and culture in our blood,” she continued.

Chelsea said that her national costume shows how religions “can live peacefully and harmoniously,” citing the combination of Islam and Christian-inspired motifs.

The Filipino-Black American is competing against 129 delegates in what is considered the most prestigious beauty pageant worldwide.

The grand coronation of Miss Universe 2024 will happen in Mexico City on Sunday, November 17, when reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor with the Philippine-crafted crown made by Jewelmer.