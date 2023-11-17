Miss Universe 2023: How to help Michelle Dee win ‘Best National Costume’ award

Filipinos can help Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee win the Best in National Costume at the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant.

For her attire, the Philippine bet paid tribute to her role as a Philippine Air Force reservist and at the same time, promoted the country’s breathtaking sights, with an ensemble by designer Michael Barassi.

Each thread is woven in the “solihiya” pattern which is an iconic design used in the Philippines.

Michelle’s costume also features wings at her back with the colors of the Philippine flag.

She said that her ensemble represented the country’s resilience, radiance and readiness “to embrace the Universe.”

Fans can help the Philippine bet win an award for her attire by casting their votes on the Miss Universe app.

They only need to open the app itself, visit the “Vote” menu, click the “National Costume Vote” header and select “Philippines.”

Voting for the “National Costume” category will end in three days (Philippine time).

The national costume segment is among the highlights of the beauty pageant, which is part of the preliminary competition.

This is when delegates are given the chance to display an ensemble that best represents their country or their country’s culture and identity.

Michelle is hoping to get the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown in the 72nd edition of the global beauty pageant which has over 80 delegates.

The grand coronation will be held in El Salvador on November 19 (Philippine time).

